Tribe Tennis plays well at Spring Hill tournament | Sport

LONGVIEW Jacksonville had a handful of netters on Thursday to finish in the top five at the Spring Hill Varsity Tournament.
Alex Hassell was the Tribe’s top finisher. He went 3-0 that day and won first place in Boys Singles.
In Girls Singles, Haley George went 3-1 for the tournament, finishing in third place.
Molly Bentoski and Laurine Ugbebor teamed up to take Jacksonville to fourth place in Girls Doubles.
At Boys Doubles, Ethan Kohler and Will Royon finished in fifth place.
JHS tennis results Spring Hill Varsity Tournament 3/11/21
Boys singles
Alex Hassell 1st place
1st round bye
2nd Round defeated Pleasant Grove 6-1, 6-0
Semi-finals defeated Pleasant Grove 6-0, 6-0
Final defeated Spring Hill 6-2, 6-3
Alex Hesterley
1st round lost to Pine Tree 2-6, 2-6
2nd round defeated Gladewater 8-4
3rd round lost to Pleasant Grove 0-6, 0-6
Girls singles
Haley George 3rd place
1stround defeated Centrum 6-0, 7-5
2nd Round defeated Pleasant Grove 6-1, 6-0
Semi-finals lost to Kilgore 4-6, 3-6, (5-10)
3rd place defeated Centrum 7-5, 6-3
Sarah McCullough
1st round defeated Pine Tree 4-6, 6-3, (10-8)
2nd Round lost to Spring Hill 2-6, 0-6
3rd round defeated Spring Hill 8-6
4th round lost to Pleasant Grove 5-8
Boys double
Ethan Kohler & Will Royon 5th place
1st round defeated Carthago 6-2, 6-2
2nd Round lost to Center 4-6, 1-6
3rd round defeated Pleasant Grove 8-2
4th round defeated Center 9-7
Tavis Dosser & Sergio Rivera consolation winners
1st Round lost to Center 6-7, 6-7
2nd round defeated Pine Tee 8-0
Cons. Final beat Kilgore 5-8
Girls double
Molly Bentoski & LaurineUgbebor 4th place
1st round defeated Centrum 6-2, 6-2
2nd round defeated Kilgore 6-1, 6-2
Semi-finals lost to Pleasant Grove 6-1, 6-4
3rd place lost to Center 6-2, 6-2
Alena Trawick & Karen Mancera Comfort Winners
1st round lost to Pleasant Grove 0-6, 3-6
2nd round beat Pine Tree 9-7
Cons. Final defeated Carthago 8-0
Mixed doubles
Isabelle Maiquez and Alexis Mendoza
1st round defeated Centrum 6-3, 6-2
2nd Round lost to Pleasant Grove 6-3, 6-1
3rd round lost to Kilgore 6-8
4th round defeated Carthago 8-5
Laura Little and Caleb Blakeney
1st round lost to Pleasant Grove 0-6, 0-6
2nd round defeated Centrum 8-3
3rd round lost to Kilgore 9-7
4th round defeated Hallsville 8-2
Sam Hopkins