Tribe Tennis plays well at Spring Hill tournament | Sport





LONGVIEW Jacksonville had a handful of netters on Thursday to finish in the top five at the Spring Hill Varsity Tournament. Alex Hassell was the Tribe’s top finisher. He went 3-0 that day and won first place in Boys Singles. In Girls Singles, Haley George went 3-1 for the tournament, finishing in third place. Molly Bentoski and Laurine Ugbebor teamed up to take Jacksonville to fourth place in Girls Doubles. At Boys Doubles, Ethan Kohler and Will Royon finished in fifth place. JHS tennis results Spring Hill Varsity Tournament 3/11/21 Boys singles Alex Hassell 1st place 1st round bye 2nd Round defeated Pleasant Grove 6-1, 6-0 Semi-finals defeated Pleasant Grove 6-0, 6-0 Final defeated Spring Hill 6-2, 6-3 Alex Hesterley 1st round lost to Pine Tree 2-6, 2-6 2nd round defeated Gladewater 8-4 3rd round lost to Pleasant Grove 0-6, 0-6 Girls singles Haley George 3rd place 1stround defeated Centrum 6-0, 7-5 2nd Round defeated Pleasant Grove 6-1, 6-0 Semi-finals lost to Kilgore 4-6, 3-6, (5-10) 3rd place defeated Centrum 7-5, 6-3 Sarah McCullough 1st round defeated Pine Tree 4-6, 6-3, (10-8) 2nd Round lost to Spring Hill 2-6, 0-6 3rd round defeated Spring Hill 8-6 4th round lost to Pleasant Grove 5-8 Boys double Ethan Kohler & Will Royon 5th place 1st round defeated Carthago 6-2, 6-2 2nd Round lost to Center 4-6, 1-6 3rd round defeated Pleasant Grove 8-2 4th round defeated Center 9-7 Tavis Dosser & Sergio Rivera consolation winners 1st Round lost to Center 6-7, 6-7 2nd round defeated Pine Tee 8-0 Cons. Final beat Kilgore 5-8 Girls double Molly Bentoski & LaurineUgbebor 4th place 1st round defeated Centrum 6-2, 6-2 2nd round defeated Kilgore 6-1, 6-2 Semi-finals lost to Pleasant Grove 6-1, 6-4 3rd place lost to Center 6-2, 6-2 Alena Trawick & Karen Mancera Comfort Winners 1st round lost to Pleasant Grove 0-6, 3-6 2nd round beat Pine Tree 9-7 Cons. Final defeated Carthago 8-0 Mixed doubles Isabelle Maiquez and Alexis Mendoza 1st round defeated Centrum 6-3, 6-2 2nd Round lost to Pleasant Grove 6-3, 6-1 3rd round lost to Kilgore 6-8 4th round defeated Carthago 8-5 Laura Little and Caleb Blakeney 1st round lost to Pleasant Grove 0-6, 0-6 2nd round defeated Centrum 8-3 3rd round lost to Kilgore 9-7 4th round defeated Hallsville 8-2 Sam Hopkins

