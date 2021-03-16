Michigan high school hockey playoff scoreboard





The Michigan high school hockey playoffs in 2021 are here. The road to the state final starts on Monday with regional matches of the first round. The final of the Division 1, 2 and 3 is scheduled for March 27 at the USA Hockey Arena. Here’s a look at what Hometown Life area teams have in store for the two-week post-season tournament. Lake:COVID-19 cases put area prep hockey teams on hold just before high school playoffs begin Lake:Vote for Hometown Life Prep Athlete of the Week Regionals Division 1 Region 7 USA Hockey Arena First round Farmington (0-5) against Troy (6-10); March 16, 7.30pm Regional semifinal Birmingham (10-4-1) vs. Farmington / Troy; March 18, 5 p.m. Detroit Catholic Central (13-1) vs. St. Clair Shores Lakeview / Berkley; March 18, 7.30pm Region 8 Dearborn Ice Skating Center First round Northville (5-6) 5, Adrian (2-10) 2 Salem (6-5) 5, Dearborn Unified (5-4) 1 Regional semifinal Plymouth (6-6-2) vs. Southgate Anderson (1-11) March 17, 5:00 p.m. Northville (5-6) vs. Salem (6-5) 7:30 pm, March 17th Division 2 Region 12 Hartland Sports Arena Regional semifinal Lakeland (14-2-1) vs. Fenton / Walled Lake Northern; March 18 4:00 PM Region 14 Oak Park Ice Arena Regional semifinal Bloomfield Hills (6-7) against Utica Eisenhower / West Bloomfield; March 17 4:00 pm Brother Rice (10-4) vs. Chippewa Valley (2-1); March 17 6.30 pm Region 15 Novi Ice Arena First round Canton (8-7) vs. South Lyon (8-7); March 16 at 6:45 pm Regional semifinal Novi (10-2-2) vs. Canton / South Lyon; March 18 6.45 p.m. Livonia Stevenson (9-3) vs. Allen Park Cabrini (3-6); COVID-19 canceled Last regional Livonia Stevenson (9-3) vs. TBA; March 20, 1.15 pm Division 3 Region 21 Wallace Ice Arena First round Milford (11-3) vs. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (7-6-1); March 16 4:00 pm Regional semifinal Cranbrook Kingswood (10-4) vs. Milford / Rochester Hills Stoney Creek; March 18 4:00 PM Detroit Country Day (9-2-1) vs. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (0-11-1); March 18 6.30 pm Region 23 Arctic Coliseum First round Livonia Churchill (4-11) 4, Allen Park (6-10) 2 Livonia Franklin (7-9) vs. Chelsea (13-1-1); March 16, 5 p.m. Regional semifinal Livonia Churchill (4-11) vs. Dexter (8-7); March 18, 7.30pm Contact reporter Colin Gay at [email protected] or 248-330-6710. Follow him on Twitter @ ColinGay17. Send game results and statistics to [email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos