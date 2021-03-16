Linda from Sweden books the spot in Tokyo





Swedish No. 17 seed Linda Bergström successfully claimed her ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday with a mighty 4-1 victory over second seed from Ukraine, Margaryta Pesotska (11-7, 13-11, 9-11, 11 -7, 11-9), taking her first place in the women’s singles knockout 1 category at the World Singles Qualification Tournament in Doha.

It was truly a magnificent show from the Swede showing some of her best table tennis to date. Bergström always looked comfortable and had control of the ball, while casual errors were kept to a minimum. Topped off with the final point of the race, an emotional Bergström raised her arms to celebrate after realizing that qualification for the biggest stages was assured!

Pesotska was unable to get on the front foot throughout the match and will leave the court with few complaints. Now she turns her attention to the second knockout phase with no room for mistakes.

Polina Mikhailova also overcame the higher-ranked opposition during the evening program with the No. 5 seed from Russia proving too strong for Thailand’s Suthasini Sawettabut, No. 3 seed, in the knockout 3 final (11-8, 11-6, 9- 11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8).

Mikhailova met for the first time since their round of 32 clash in Doha at the 2016 ITTF World Tour Qatar Open, looking for revenge after losing to the Thai player on that occasion, and she more than fulfilled her task.

Mikhailova set the standard from minute one and earned her 3-1 lead the most – an immediate response from Sawettabut kept the match alive, but Mikhailova let the Thai hopeful’s dreams dash to the ground shortly afterwards with another solid showing in game six that insured her ticket to Tokyo.

Top-class team Britt Eerland is also on his way to the Japanese capital after a convincing victory over Spanish number 16 seed Galia Dvorak (11-5, 12-10, 12-10, 11-7). Negotiating a rigorous test earlier in the day, when she needed the full distance to fend off Chilean Paulina Vega, turned out to be less complicated for the Dutch competitor. However, Eerland had to work hard at times because of Dvorak, especially in games two and three, where the Europeans only separate two points!

Dvorak wasn’t the only Spanish competitor to be involved in the action during the session, with Mario Xiao also giving his all in the pursuit of qualification. Like her fellow countryman before her, 13th seed Xiao held the faith right to the end, but today would not be her day as Monaco’s Yang Xiaoxin, No. 4 seed, won a fascinating contest (14-12, 8-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-3, 9-11, 12-10).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos