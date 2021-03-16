Cricket Australias Winning Seven And What It Means For The Game





It seemed impossible that the relationship between Cricket Australia and the Seven Network would turn icier than the winter depths of 2020. But a ruling on Friday has done just that. Seven, the game’s only free-to-air broadcaster, complained for most of last year that it earned a significant discount on its TV rights deal with CA, worth $ 82 million per year, due to Covid’s impact. at stake. They wanted to shave a whopping $ 70 million from 2020/21 payments. When Cricket Australia offered $ 16 million, it was immediately turned down. Not done there, it threw a series of pot shots at Cricket Australia, which Seven CEO James Warburton said was a “train wreck”. “What a clumsy, stumbling administration,” he said in August. For their part, Cricket Australia kept quiet, knowing that a public argument with a broadcaster partner was both non-educational and would achieve little. They were right, and on Friday an independent arbitrator ruled that Seven was entitled to just a one-time reduction of $ 5.3 million. It’s a telling and embarrassing blow to the network. Had Seven’s lack of money accepted CA’s offer during the initial negotiations, they would have saved themselves over $ 10 million and a whole lot of ill-will. Instead, his approach has sidelined a lot within Cricket Australia and maybe even other sports managers across the country over the past 12 months. Making the buff and blunder even more embarrassing was that Seven actually enjoyed a four percent year-over-year increase in his ratings, as a direct result of the riveting four-Test series between Australia and India. In fact, its summer success was such that the company’s emails discussed it as a triumph of the reviews. Who were the bumbling again? Seven have vowed to keep fighting the case, citing unfair arbitration. But the simple buyer’s remorse won’t get them very far – they need to prove that Cricket Australia is not living up to its side of the deal, which it currently is. It would also seem foolish for Seven to continue to dispose of the product in the run-up to what will become another successful summer classification, with England arriving on these shores for the Ashes later this year. For CA, Friday’s announcement is certainly a win. And a relief. Nearly a year ago, then-CEO Kevin Roberts had predicted financial devastation from the pandemic. But the discount on rights payments (the game’s primary source of income) from both Seven and Foxtel is minimal. Other sports organizations such as the AFL and NRL, for example, got a much bigger hit. Friday’s announcement is certainly a short-term win, but what’s happening in the long run is interesting now. We can almost certainly say that Seven will not strive to renew its current rights deal, which will expire in early 2024. “We will never see Channel Seven in cricket again when their contract expires in three years,” cricket writer Robert Craddock told SEN radio on Monday. “And of course they would like to end their association with the sport now.” So where do the broadcast rights go? Assuming Cricket Australia isn’t following England’s catastrophic lead and plotting to put the entire game behind a paywall, the free-to-air options are Network Nine or Ten. During the last negotiations in 2018, Cricket Australia knocked back a joint nine/10 bid of approximately $ 900 million (compared to the $ 1.2 billion it received from Seven / Fox). Then David Peever, chairman of Cricket Australia, even Network Ten, which was owned by CBS – which had been instrumental in the rise of the Big Bash – called “bottom feeders” during tense negotiations. So there may be some water to pass under the bridge if they want to get back into battle. Could it be Nine set for a return to cricket broadcasts? And could it be sooner rather than later if Seven gets their way? Reports in December suggested that Cricket Australia had even talked to Nine about airing the Australia vs India series if everything went pear-shaped with Seven. For their part, former Nine chief Hugh Marks said in September that they could return to cricket for “the right price”. That is, a discount.







