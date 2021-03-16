BOYS HOCKEY: Dragons Earn Second Seed for Section Tournament | Sport

The record doesn’t always tell the story of a team.
Such is the case with the boys’ hockey team Litchfield / Dassel-Cokato, which earned the No. 2 seed of the Section 3A tournament despite losing the last two games and finishing with an overall record just south of .500.
For the dragons, the power of the scheme made a difference.
We play a pretty tough schedule and we play in the competitive Wright County Conference, which doesn’t always add to our record, but it does help prepare for the playoffs, L / DC coach Brice Berggren said.
Litchfield / Dassel-Cokato, 7-8-2 overall, got a first round bye and will host a quarter-final at the Litchfield Civic Arena on Thursday at 7pm. The Dragons meet the winner of a first-round match between Luverne in seventh and No. 10 Fairmont.
Berggren, in his second season as head coach, said that while the Dragons watched the playoffs, the coaching staff had a list of expectations.
At the end of the regular season, we need to keep working on three things we need to do well in the playoffs, Berggren said. No. 1, play 51 minutes. No. 2, be ready to play every night. 3. Play our style of hockey.
The Dragons had an up-and-down week in response to that request. They dropped a 5-4 decision at Waconia, a team with only two previous wins in the season, on March 8. But Litchfield / Dassel-Cokato rebounded with a much stronger performance on March 11 against Orono, finishing third in the Wright County Conference with a 10-3 record, 10-7 overall.
Although they lost, the Dragons gave Orono a solid test before falling 4-3 after extra time.
L / DC built up a 2-0 lead behind a goal in the first half from Caden Besemer and an early goal in the second half from Mason Schroeder. But Orono stormed back to tie the game with two goals later in the second, both on power plays.
Schroeder put the Dragons back up front on a power play goal, just 2:40 in the third period. But Oronos Bradley Walker answered halfway through the third with a goal of equal strength.
L / DC was holding on to a draw in extra seconds in seconds, but Carson Clark gave Orono the victory at 7:44 from extra time.
While it wasn’t the end result they wanted, it was the kind of hard-fought game that can prepare a team for a playoff test, similar to a 2-1 win the Dragons earned at New Prague a week earlier.
L / DC enters the post season with a balanced offensive attack that makes it difficult for opponents to focus on one player. Logan Benson leads the Dragons offensive attack with seven goals and 10 assists, while Jack Hillmann has seven goals and nine assists, Schroeder has four goals and 11 assists, and Gavin Hanson has five goals and nine assists.
When it comes to scoring and trying to predict who is going to put down points, it’s always a gamble, Berggren said of the attack. We try to create forward lines with guys who work well together and complement each other with their skills.
Having three consistent lines has helped us throughout the season as we are able to have mismatches with other teams who sometimes stack their lines, he added. When it comes to goals, we’ve had several guys who’ve hit quite a few pipes and had quite a few scoring opportunities, but just couldn’t get the puck to bounce in their way. I keep telling them to get the basics right and the goals and puck bounces will come by.
picture credit