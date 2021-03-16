Source – LeBron James becomes co-owner of Boston Red Sox and joins Fenway Sports Group as a partner





LeBron James has become a partner in the Fenway Sports Group, making the NBA superstar a co-owner of the Boston Red Sox, a source has confirmed to ESPN. The Boston Globe first reported on Tuesday that James and Maverick Carter – his longtime friend and business partner – are now partners at Fenway Sports Group (FSG). James and Carter own an undisclosed number of ownership shares of FSG, according to the Globe. The Los Angeles Lakers star and four-time NBA MVP will also partially own other FSG subsidiaries, including NASCAR team Roush Fenway Racing, sports cable network NESN and Fenway Sports Management. According to The Globe, James and Carter are the first black partners in FSG history. The newspaper also reported on Tuesday that FSG has approved a $ 750 million private investment from RedBird Capital Partners, which would make the New York-based company the organization’s third-largest partner with an 11% ownership stake. The investment in RedBird Capital is contingent on Major League Baseball approval, the Globe said. James, 36, previously held a 2% ownership stake in British football club Liverpool, the defending EPL champion, which is also FSG owned. James has long claimed to be a fan of Boston’s historic rival, the New York Yankees, as well as being publicly rooted for the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year’s World Series. The Dodgers lost to the Red Sox in the 2018 fall classic, and also acquired Boston superstar outfielder Mookie Betts in a blockbuster trade last year.

