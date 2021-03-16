Cicero-North Syracuse ice hockey beats Liverpool 3-1 – Eagle News Online





CICERO – It took nine tries this winter, but the Cicero-North Syracuseice hockey team finally found its way to the win column. When the Northstars faced Ontario Bay on the Twin Rinks on March 5, a second period eruption led by Braylen Tuff ended an eight-game slip when C-NS defeated the Storm 6-2. They were 0-0 for one period, but in the second, Tuff went to the forefront of a Northstars attack that blew Ontario Bay by scoring five times, which turned out to be an insurmountable advantage. All told, Tuff scored four goals, plus an assist, while Tucker Knapp got one goal and two assists. Braden Porter also scored when Tyler Murray got some assists and some assists went to Kyle Debejian, Tanner Long and Emmit Porter. Goalkeeper Jordan Miller finished with 19 saves. A wild game with Fulton followed on Tuesday-evening, where the Northstars put together another scoring blitz, but it turned out to be too late in an 8-5 loss for the Red Raiders. C-NS proved almost unstoppable in the third period, but only did so after Fulton built up a 4-0 lead in the first two frames under the leadership of Derek Schumaker, who scored four times and added an assist. Now the Northstars could turn their attention to getting the best of their rival Liverpool in their only meeting in 2021 last Wednesday night and did, C-NS prevailed with a score of 3-1. Steadily, the Northstars continued to challenge the Warriors’ defense, breaking through for three unanswered goals in those first two periods, with Murray, Debejian and Porter getting those goals and Porter adding an assist. Liverpool did come on the board in the third period with a combination of Anthony Bentley, Kyle Kirkby and Liam Smith on goal, but it turned out to be not enough. Ethan Mackenzie stopped 17 of the Warriors’ 18 shots while James Welch, under constant fire, made 53 saves. Before that, Liverpool lost last Monday in a 9-1 decision by Christan Brothers Academy / Jamesville-DeWitt. Cole Broughton’s goal in the second half prevented another shutout, as Welch saved 45. But the brothers steadily gained control as Seamus Nicholson, John Sheridan and Alex Binsack each scored twice and Seamus McIntyre put on three assists. Related

