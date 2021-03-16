Mitch Trubisky from Bears can sign with Washington Football Team – NBC Chicago





Why Washington Football Team Might Make Sense to Trubisky originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago While we don’t know who the Bears starting quarterback will be when the season kicks off, we almost certainly know who it won’t be: Mitchell Trubisky. While the Bears have not officially closed Trubisky’s door, it is widely reported that both sides agree that a fresh start could be beneficial for both sides. Furthermore, we haven’t heard much about where Trubisky could land. Until now. Washington looking for a real QB match. They are adding one more, it wouldn’t be surprising if Trubisky gets the second act there. Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 15, 2021 Washington is an interesting option for Trubisky, as they are one of the few NFL teams where he could actually compete for a runway. The soccer team has Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke under contract for next season, but neither quarterback is a proven commodity. Washington is also no stranger to wearing three QBs, as they fielded Dwayne Haskins, Allen and Alex Smith last season. The football team also boasts one of the best offensive lines in the game, with an electric return in Antonio Gibson and a checkdown specialist in JD McKissic. Trubisky also likes to hit the tight end, and Washington has a rising star in Logan Thomas. Trubisky will miss throwing to Allen Robinson, but Terry McClaurin is a pretty good substitute. The pieces are there for Trubisky to thrive without having to throw the ball 30 times per game. In Washington’s case, they already have some promising options in Allen and Heinicke. When Trubisky wins a QB match, they are happy to have found their new starter. If not, they are probably still happy to know they have one of the best backups in the competition. Trubisky’s best bet to revive his career is to move on with a different team. While looking over the league, Washington is arguably one of the more intriguing options on the table. RELATED: 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: News, Signings, Traders & Rumors Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free. To download Download MyTeams today!







