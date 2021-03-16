Monday 10: College hockey playoffs in full swing while conference quarter-final matchups take center stage | College Hockey

Each week, USCHO.com picks the top 10 moments from the past weekend in our Monday 10 feature.

1. Mavericks cruise to sweep Bulldogs

Minnesota State, which had earned the top seed in the WCHA playoffs, hosted the only team to fit them in the second half of the season, Ferris State.

On Friday night, the Bulldogs kept the Mavericks off the board until the third period, falling 3-0. On Saturday, the Mavericks scored twice in the third to end the series with a 3-1 victory.

Logan Stein stopped all 18 shots he faced during Friday’s first two bouts. Julian Navpravnik scored on the power play before the Mavericks broke through at 8:49 AM. Jared Spooner scored just 1:53 later and Walker Duehr added an insurance goal in the last five minutes to give the hosts the win.

On Saturday, Duehr batted in the second at 9:03 AM to give the Mavericks a 1-0 lead. Sam Morton added 2:19 to the lead in the third. The Bulldogs finally got on the board at 1pm when Marshall Moise found the net, but Jake Livingstone added an empty net with 45 seconds left to send the Bulldogs home.

2. Spartans force Gophers to work overtime

In their Big Ten quarter-final match-up, Michigan State hit only 10:39 into the game and held the lead late into the third period before falling 2-1 in extra time to Minnesota Sunday.

Dennis Cesana got the Spartans on the board with a power play goal on feed from Mitchell Lewandowski. From there, Pierce Charleson closed the door until 3:01 pm in third place when Bryce Brodzinski evened things out.

In extra time, Charleson made 12 more saves on top of 36 he made in regulations, but it wasn’t enough as Sampo Ranta putted his 17th of the season to give Minnesota the win and the chance to play it against Michigan on Monday .

3. Lakers earn a home playoff berth sweep

Hosting Alabama Huntsville in the WCHA Quarterfinals, Lake Superior State had a few wins to advance.

On Friday, they scored the last four goals of the games to take a 6-1 victory. On Saturday, the Lakers struck three times in the second en route to a 4-1 win.

In Friday’s game, Pete Veillette got the Lakers on the board, just 3:14 into the game. He later added a short goal in the second half, just six seconds after the Chargers cut the lead to 2-1. Louis Boudon added two assists to the game.

Saturday, Boudon got things just 18 seconds into the middle frame. William Riedell and Hampus Erickson scored the other two goals in the period for the Lakers. Brandon Puricelli scored the Lakers fourth goal at 1:20 PM in the third period, putting the game out of reach.

4. Pioneers dress 16, beat Omaha 5-4

In the quarterfinals against Omaha, Denver clothed only 10 forwards and six defenders, but the 16 skaters were enough, as the Pioneers scored three runs in the third period to take a 5-4 victory.

Hank Crone got the Pioneers on the board first with only 8:25 inches. The Mavericks scored the next three goals to take a two goal lead with only 5:13 left in the center frame.

Bobby Brink made the comeback with a power play goal at 16:57. In the third, Mike Benning scored his second and third goals of the season 11:10 apart to put the Pioneers ahead, 4-3. After Nate Knoepke equalized for the Mavericks at 1:10 PM, Bo Hanson reacted at 2:57 PM to give the Pioneers the victory.

5. Purple Eagles fight back, upset Colonials in three games

On Friday evening, Robert Morris needed extra time to beat Niagara 3-2.

On Saturday, the Purple Eagles responded with a 3-2 double extra inning and forced a third game on Sunday. On Sunday-evening, the Purple Eagles scored once in the first and once in the second, then held on in the third to take a 2-1 victory in their Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals.

On Friday-evening, Eric Cooley scored in the first period and added an assist on the powerplay late in the second to help the Purple Eagles bring the game to 2-2 and force extra innings. On Saturday evening, he added an assist to Jack Billings’ goal in the first period. Billings then got himself an assist on goal from Ludwig Stenlund late in the first period before scoring the match winner in double overtime at 7:31.

In Sunday’s matchup, Billings added another goal to get the Purple Eagles on the board for just 2:59 hours into the game. Walker Sommer added what stood as the game’s winner 3:51 in the second period.

6. Beavers sweep Huskies, keep NCAA hopes alive

In the 4-5 matchup in the WCHA playoffs, Michigan Tech took the lead both nights, but Bemidji State found ways to backtrack to win 3-1 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday.

On Friday, Lukas Sillinger, who returned to the Beavers line-up, picked up an assist in the first period on a goal from Alex Ierullo before scoring one of his own 11:42 in the second. Aaron Miller added the other count for the Beavers.

On Saturday, the Huskies held a 1-0 lead until the late stages of the second when Brad Johnson and Ethan Somoza scored 1:51 apart. Alex Adams and Ross Armor added empty net goals in the last 2:18 of the game to seal the series.

7. Nittany Lions find playoff magic against Fighting Irish

Thanks in large part to a three-goal second period, Penn State found a way to beat Notre Dame 6-3 on Sunday afternoon in their Big Ten quarterfinal.

The Nittany Lions will face Wisconsin on Monday.

The Fighting Irish struck twice in 31 seconds to keep a 2-0 lead at just 2:41 in the game. Christian Sarlo found a way to get Penn State on the board before the opening frame ended at 6:52 PM. In the second, Connor McMenamin struck twice less than seven minutes to put the Nittany Lions 3-2 with 9:50 over in that period. Tim Doherty then found it just on the power play to extend the lead with just over five minutes to go.

Chase McLane again extended Nittany Lions’ lead by 8:20 in the third. The Fighting Irishs Ryder Rolston answered back, but that was as close as Notre Dame would get when McLane hit the empty net for the second time at 7:28 PM.

8. Wildcats need the third final game to defeat Falcons

In the WCHA quarter-final game against Bowling Green, Northern Michigan used four goals from four different scorers in a 4-3 win on Friday, was held scoreless in a 5-0 defeat on Saturday, and received two goals from Mikey Colella on Sunday to score a 5 . -1 win.

Colella scored his first goal of the second and broke a 1-1 draw on Friday-evening, just over halfway through the middle frame. Griffin Loughran and Brandon Schulz followed Colella with goals of their own to give the Wildcats a 4-1 lead on their way to the final frame.

On Saturday-evening, Evan Dougherty struck twice in the third period with only 1:37 apart, when the Falcons turned a 2-0 lead into a 4-0 lead. Alex Barber scored an insurance goal for the Falcons just under three minutes later.

On Sunday, Colellas’ first goal of the game was at 17:56 of the first period and he was the game winner. Joseph Nardi contributed to the Wildcats lead in the second period, but the Falcons answered 1:40 later when Sam Craggs scored. Colellas’ third goal of the weekend put the Wildcats back on top with three, 4-1, putting the game out of reach for the Falcons.

9. Miotto helps Golden Griffins sweep series with RIT

In the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Hockey, Canisius struck four times in the second period and won 5-2 against RIT on Friday.

On Saturday, the Golden Griffins scored one in the first, two in the second and three in the third to earn the sweep, 6-2.

Ryan Miotto scored his first goal of the season to get the Golden Griffins on the board first Friday at 13:32 in the first period. Miotto assisted David Melaragni with an 8:39 goal in the second while the Golden Griffins took a 3-1 lead. JD Pogue and Austin Alger added goals in a period of 65 seconds to put the game out of reach.

On Saturday evening, Max Kouznetsov first got the Golden Griffins on the board only 2:50 in, but they found themselves behind the Tigers 2-1 after a period. In the second, Keaton Mastrodonato and Grant Meyer scored to help the Golden Griffins regain the lead. Miotto scored in one of two empty goals Canisius scored in the last frame to seal the series.

10. Colorado College is just falling short, despite only having 16 skaters dressed

Colorado College got into the NCHC quarterfinals with St. Could State with only 11 forwards and five defenders available at game time.

Despite the downside, it was the Tigers who struck first only 2:08 in the second period. While they couldn’t keep up with the start, the Tigers kept the Huskies just two goals in the defeat.

McKay Flanagan got the tigers on the plate. The match stayed 1-0 until Zach Okabe leveled things up with 1:01 left in the center frame.

The Tigers, who had seven shots in two bouts, couldn’t get another shot into the net in the third. Instead, it was the Huskies who just found it when Nick Perbix helped the Huskies with his goal at 4:05 PM.