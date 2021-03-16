NFL Free Agency Tracker: Texans Offer Deshaun Insurance With Tyrod Taylor

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are talking about ‘meat and potatoes’ moves … and they are already underway. There’s room to be a player though, and … Updated every minute, our Texans 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Monday morning negotiations, Wednesday afternoon signatures … News and views on roster building efforts …

MARCH 16: INSURANCE FOR DESHAUN The Texans will have to prepare for a possible standoff with Deshaun Watson. Should the 25-year-old quarterback still demand a trade, the Texans may have their bridge quarterback for 2021.

Houston has reached an agreement with former Los Angeles quarterback Tyrod Taylor. It is expected to be a one-year deal worth $ 6 million. Taylor recently played under Texan’s pass game coordinator Pep Hamilton and teamed up with new head coach David Culley during his time with the Buffalo Bills.

MARCH 16: ‘AN EASTERBY GUY’ The Texans have reached an agreement with Derek Rivers, a 6-5, 250-pound fourth-year veteran who was with the Chargers last season, but is a former third-round pick of the Patriots. … with a connection to Houston exec Jack Easterby.

Rivers has 2.5 career pockets, but is Youngstown State’s first-ever pocket leader.

MARCH 16: 3 CUT Wide receivers J’Mon Moore and Damion Ratley and linebacker Curtis Bolton are to be released, according to The Chron.

None of the three were factors at play for the Texans in 2020.

MARCH 15: HOUSTON TENDERS HALL: If anyone wants to claim PJ Hall, they have to give something back to the Texans. The former Sam Houston product was awarded a limited free tender of $ 2,133 million.

Hall had a quality season under Anthony Weaver after the battle with the Raiders. He started nine out of ten games played and recorded 34 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.

MARCH 15: TEXANS ADD SPEED: It was clear that the Texans wanted to upgrade their need at wide receivers and special teams. Monday night they did both by adding former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore. The two sides agreed to enter into a one-year deal worth $ 2 million.

MARCH 15: TEXANS ADD COVER GUY TO LB While it may seem like Houston doesn’t need a new linebacker, it could be another long-term reward. The Texans matched up with Kevin Pierre-Louis, a former Washington soccer team. The deal will run for two years and is worth up to $ 8 million

MARCH 15: DEFENSIVE BUILD-UP CONTINUES Nick Caserio’s remarkably busy day continued well into the evening with former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Joe Thomas the last to be signed. Caserio’s theme of low-risk, high-yield short-term contracts continued with the signing of a $ 2 million one-year deal by Thomas.

Thomas made just over $ 1 million in 2020, but he just doubled that in his one-year deal with the Houston Texans. He can start, backup and play special teams. … and in Dallas?

Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith need to get better. And depending on what Sean Lee decides about his retirement, the Cowboys have a clear need for a third linebacker.

MARCH 15: TEXANS BOLSTER INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE Hoping to keep Deshaun Watson protected by 2021, the Texans have reached an agreement with security guard Justin McCray. The former Packers and Falcons swing player joins a two-year deal worth $ 4.5 million, including an additional $ 1 million in incentives. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo

MARCH 15: BROOKS BUYS IN TEXANS REBUILD Houston will add another versatile defender to the mix this off-season with the addition of Terrance Brooks. The former New England Patriots Safety is expected to join a one-year deal worth $ 2 million per its agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

MARCH 15: MALIEK BACK TO TEXAS Maliek Collins, a friend of Old Cowboys, moves from the Raiders back to Texas. He will help the Texans transition to 4-3, which he did during his time with the Cowboys – save for a series of troublesome foot ailments.

MARCH 15: TEXANS ADD SPECIAL TEAMS ACE Houston continues to respond to the needs of their special teams with the addition of Cornerback special teamer Tremon Smith. Smith, who played for the Colts last season, is expected to sign a one-year contract with a maximum value of $ 1.13 million. The news was first reported by Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle

MARCH 15: HOUSTON HAS A COVER BACKER The Texans were set up with their 4-3 linebacker formation after the signing of Kamu Grugier-Hill. Considered one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL, Gugier-Hill was initially drafted by Nick Caserio in New England. He joins Houston for a one-year deal worth $ 3.25 million.

MARCH 15: RETURN MAN FOUND The Texans will add another wide receiver to the room after Will Fuller’s departure. Houston and former Buffalo Bills returns specialist Andre Roberts agree to a two-year deal worth $ 5.95 million.

So … Kamu can provide cover. And hopefully, especially on special teams, Roberts will make it difficult to beat opponents.

MARCH 15: EXPECT MORE TRADE That’s the word from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. That makes Houston both a buyer and a seller here … and with about $ 30 million in logging space, a buyer on top of that, it is hoped.

MARCH 15: TWO OFFERS MADE New GM Nick Caserio moved quickly over the weekend with a trio of deals …

MARCH 15: WATSON WATCH No, he is not a free agent. But you know. Deshaun Watson Trade talks about ‘warming up’ for Texans before design

MARCH 11: CHEF’S MONEY MOVED He could become the number 1 recipient in 2021. So … Texans are moving Brandin Cooks’ money for Cap Room.

MARCH 11: PRO BOWL RB How much tread is left on the tires? Houston thinks it knows … Breaking: Texans sign 3-Time Pro Bowl RB

MARCH 10: FULLY READY? Houston has made an important decision here. Is it a big mistake? Will Fuller Hits Free Agency; Did the Texans Make the Right Decision? Our round table discussion.

MARCH 10: PATS PALS? What is Jack doing? And if he does this? Is Easterby Key to Texans’ Takeover of Malcolm Butler?

MARCH 5: CAP CASUALTIES We have made some predictions. We’re getting some right. Victims of Houston Texans Cap? The following movements