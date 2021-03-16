IUP TO OPEN FRIDAY SOCCER PRACTICE





From IUP Sports Information After a long wait, the IUP football program is officially back on the field with the start of 2021 spring training coming Friday, March 19. Head coach Paul Tortorella announced his team’s training schedule on Monday. All practices are subject to change based on health and safety protocols, weather and other mitigating circumstances. Tortorella and the Crimson Hawks have 15 training sessions scheduled in the months of March and April, including an intrasquad scrimmage and the program’s spring game. The spring game is currently scheduled for Wednesday April 21 at the George P. Miller Stadium. The full program can be found below. Spectators

Spectators at Miller Stadium are asked to keep socially distant from each other, participating teams, student athletes, school officials and other game day personnel. Wear masks if you are unable to distance yourself socially. Return to play

The Crimson Hawks are returning to official practice a year after seeing their spring 2020 canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IUP and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference did not participate in a football season last fall and have canceled plans for a regular spring 2021. IUP closed the 2019 season with a 10-2 overall record, placing the program’s fourth NCAA Division II playoff appearance in the past five seasons. It was also the 13th season with 10 wins of all time and the fourth since 2012. The Crimson Hawks were in the top 25 of Street & Smith’s and Lindy’s Sports college football preview magazines for the 2020 season, released in the summer. Announcement schedule 2021

The full 2021 regular season schedule has been finalized and will be released in the coming weeks. Special games and promotional events will be announced in the weeks and months thereafter. Spring exercise schedule

All workouts are from 3:45 PM – 6 PM and are subject to change Friday March 19 – Exercise 1

Monday March 22 – Exercise 2

Wednesday, March 24 – Exercise 3

Friday, March 26 – Practice 4

Monday March 29 – Exercise 5

Wednesday, March 31 – Exercise 6

Monday, April 5 – Exercise 7

Wednesday, April 7 – Intrasquad Scrimmage

Friday, April 9 – Exercise 9

Monday April 12 – Exercise 10

Wednesday, April 14 – Exercise 11

Friday, April 16 – Practice 12

Monday April 19 – Exercise 13

Wednesday, April 21 – Spring Game

Friday, April 23 – Practice 15

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos