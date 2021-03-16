Man. City-Mönchengladbach | Man. City 2-0 Mönchengladbach (agg: 4-0): De Bruyne leads City via | UEFA Champions League





Manchester City were driving into the last eight as Kevin De Bruyne’s stunning attack and lkay Gndoan’s straightforward finish beat Mnchengladbach comfortably. Man. City vs Gladbach: match as it happened, reaction Match in short De Bruyne led the way in Budapest, with City making light work of Mnchengladbach to reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The Belgian set the tone in 12 minutes with an unstoppable attack from the edge of City’s 100th goal in all competitions this season. Six minutes later, Phil Foden ended a blistering run by knocking off lkay Gndoan, who routinely slipped home to double City’s lead. Despite Gladbach’s best efforts and Hannes Wolfs ‘late effort, Pep Guardiolas’ men outshone their German opponents to advance. Player of the Match: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) “A true captain and a masterclass of positional play, finding space and rotating position with other attacking players after opening the score line with a beautiful strike from outside the box with his weaker foot. His execution of the ‘false nine’ position. should be recorded and shown in football academies around the world. “

Roberto Martnez, UEFA technical observer Watch every official UEFA Champions League player of the match. Matthew Howarth, husband. City reporter Gladbach’s vague hope of turning this tire around was almost over after 18 minutes of the second leg on Tuesday. Not once has City relinquished control and squeezed life out of Marco Rose’s side with their complicated passing and high pressure. The Citizens have a lot to prove in the final stages of the tournament, but it’s hard to see anyone holding back the Guardiolas team in this form. James Thorogood, reporter from Mnchengladbach Against Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Group of Death, Gladbach never looked out of their depth when they caught the eye with an offensive and ambitious football brand. Against Manchester City it was the opposite in 180 minutes. The ending deserved more after a strong opening, but the story of Gladbach’s very first run to the Champions League knockout stages will be remembered with pleasure. Reaction To follow Main statistics De Bruyne has now scored eight UEFA Champions League goals; five of them have entered the knockout phase. Man. The seventh consecutive clear brings City with AC Milan to second place in the list of most consecutive zero in the UEFA Champions League. Arsenal holds the record with ten. Man. City have won each of their last six UEFA Champions League rounds of 16 matches. City have scored at least two goals in 11 of their last 12 home games in the UEFA Champions League. Mnchengladbach have won just two of their last eleven UEFA Champions League matches. Lineups Man. city: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rben Dias (Laporte 70), Joo Cancelo (Zinchenko 63); Bernardo Silva (Agero 75), Rodri (Fernandinho 63), Gndoan (Sterling 70); De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden Mnchengladbach: Summer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi (Jantschke 88), Bensebaini (Wendt 88); J Hofmann, Neuhaus, Zakaria; Stindl (Traor 80); Embolo (Wolf 65), Thuram (Pla 65) What’s next? The quarter-final and semi-final draws will be streamed live on UEFA.com on Friday, March 19 from 12:00 CET. There are no seedlings or land protection.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos