Sports
Manchester City and Real Madrid go back to the quarter-finals of the Champions League
Sportiello tried to play from his area, but missed a shot and the ball went straight to Luka Modric, who entered the penalty area and scored a low pass for an easy goal by Benzema from close to the penalty spot in the 34th minute. Sportiello replaced Pierluigi Gollini after the first leg and has since started in Serie A.
It was Benzema’s 70th Champions League goal, making him only the fifth player in the league to reach the goal after Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Raul Gonzalez. Only Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski reached the milestone faster than the French strikers 126 games.
Elsewhere in Europe, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in international football after nearly five years and announced it to the world in his own inimitable way.
The return of the God, the charismatic striker said on social media after being picked by Sweden at the age of 39 for the teams’ upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Sweden’s record scorer with 62 goals in 112 games, Ibrahimovic retired from international service after the 2016 European Championship, but has remained prolific in spells with Manchester United, Los Angeles Galaxy and AC Milan ever since.
In November, at a ceremony where he was voted Swedish Men’s Player of the Year for the 12th time, Ibrahimovic told Swedish coach Janne Andersson that he would be interested in returning to the national team. After more talks, Andersson chose to recall the country’s most high-profile player.
At the moment, Ibrahimovic is only back on the international stage to the continental euro scheduled for June and July this year. It remains to be seen whether he will stay on until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when he turns 41.
The team I have now, we’ve built a way of working and a way of playing for four and a half years, so now he’s a new person in this, Andersson said. He’s one of the players who will be with us for the first time next week, so he’s joining us.
And of course he has to adapt to how we work, how we play. He’s done that before, he’s changed clubs several times … I don’t think that’s a problem in any way.
Andersson dismissed concerns that Ibrahimovics’ ego could be a distraction in the squad.
I’m not worried about that at all, he said. We talked about this, of course, me and Zlatan. He is the person he is and in a sense he should be the person he is.
Loading
But he is also an excellent football player with a lot of experience that we can use in the team. … Of course we talked about how we will work together and how we work in the national team and what he can add to that with his way of playing. I’m sure it will be good.
Andersson laughed at Ibrahimovic’s typically brash social media post to signal his return to the squad.
It’s the way Zlatan sometimes makes announcements, he said. That’s Zlatan.
Ibrahimovic has scored 16 goals in 21 appearances for Milan this season, although he missed the teams’ last four games due to a right thigh injury.
Sports, results and expert commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Log in to it Heraldweekday newsletter here and The age‘s weekly newsletter here
Most viewed in sports
Loading
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]