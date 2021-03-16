Manchester City and Real Madrid go back to the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Sportiello tried to play from his area, but missed a shot and the ball went straight to Luka Modric, who entered the penalty area and scored a low pass for an easy goal by Benzema from close to the penalty spot in the 34th minute. Sportiello replaced Pierluigi Gollini after the first leg and has since started in Serie A. It was Benzema’s 70th Champions League goal, making him only the fifth player in the league to reach the goal after Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Raul Gonzalez. Only Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski reached the milestone faster than the French strikers 126 games. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has retired at the age of 39. Credit:AP Elsewhere in Europe, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in international football after nearly five years and announced it to the world in his own inimitable way. The return of the God, the charismatic striker said on social media after being picked by Sweden at the age of 39 for the teams’ upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Sweden’s record scorer with 62 goals in 112 games, Ibrahimovic retired from international service after the 2016 European Championship, but has remained prolific in spells with Manchester United, Los Angeles Galaxy and AC Milan ever since. In November, at a ceremony where he was voted Swedish Men’s Player of the Year for the 12th time, Ibrahimovic told Swedish coach Janne Andersson that he would be interested in returning to the national team. After more talks, Andersson chose to recall the country’s most high-profile player. At the moment, Ibrahimovic is only back on the international stage to the continental euro scheduled for June and July this year. It remains to be seen whether he will stay on until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when he turns 41. The team I have now, we’ve built a way of working and a way of playing for four and a half years, so now he’s a new person in this, Andersson said. He’s one of the players who will be with us for the first time next week, so he’s joining us.

And of course he has to adapt to how we work, how we play. He’s done that before, he’s changed clubs several times … I don’t think that’s a problem in any way. Andersson dismissed concerns that Ibrahimovics’ ego could be a distraction in the squad. I’m not worried about that at all, he said. We talked about this, of course, me and Zlatan. He is the person he is and in a sense he should be the person he is. Loading But he is also an excellent football player with a lot of experience that we can use in the team. … Of course we talked about how we will work together and how we work in the national team and what he can add to that with his way of playing. I’m sure it will be good.

Andersson laughed at Ibrahimovic's typically brash social media post to signal his return to the squad. It's the way Zlatan sometimes makes announcements, he said. That's Zlatan. Ibrahimovic has scored 16 goals in 21 appearances for Milan this season, although he missed the teams' last four games due to a right thigh injury.