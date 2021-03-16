Tennessee Titans release starting CB Adoree ‘Jackson, RT Dennis Kelly, reaches deal with CB Janoris Jenkins





The Tennessee Titans released cornerback Adoree ‘Jackson on Tuesday and added veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins shortly after. After the Titans announced that Jackson and proper tackle Dennis Kelly had been released, Jenkins’ agent, Neil Schwartz, arrived. announced on Twitter that his client had signed a contract with Tennessee. Jackson’s fifth-year options salary of $ 10.244 million for the 2021 season would be fully guaranteed Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, when the new league year begins. The Titans create $ 3,416,666 in salary cap by releasing Kelly. His release also results in $ 3,166,667 in dead money at their limit.

1 Related Jackson was the third starter in the Titans’ secondary title to be released off-season, joining cornerback Malcolm Butler and safety Kenny Vaccaro. The New Orleans Saints released Jenkins earlier this month to free up much-needed space as they rushed to get below the salary cap. He started fifteen games in New Orleans, including the playoffs, last season after the Saints claimed him release from the New York Giants late in the 2019 season. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder had three interceptions last season, one of which he returned for a touchdown in a week 1 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had defended 12 passes last season and has a total of 118 in his career. Jenkins, 32, went to the Pro Bowl with the Giants in 2016 and has 26 interceptions in his nine-year career with the Rams, Giants and Saints. What you need to know about the Tennessee Titans: • Titans’ free agent signings

