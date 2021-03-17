Sports
Free agency tracker Day 2: Andy Dalton signs with the Bears; the 49ers were among the interested teams
Update from Kyles, 4:20 PM: The Seattle Seahawks signed former 49ers corner kick Ahekllo Witherspoon on a one-year deal. The Seahawks also re-signed defensive tackle Poona Ford to a two-year contract.
Update from Kyles, 4:13 PM: Dan Fetes reports that WR Emmanuel Sanders is set to sign with the bills. There is the idea of Sanders as the Niners WR3 for 2021. Good update as soon as the contract details come in.
Update from Kyles, 2:56 PM: CB Janoris Jenkins is sign with the Titans
Update from Kyles, 2:29 PM: Former Colts QB Jacoby Brisset has one one-year deal with the dolphins.
Update from Kyles, 2:01 PM: Andy Dalton signs with the Bears for one year, $ 10 million. Ian Rapoport reported that the 49ers were among the teams interested in Dalton. That seems like starter money.
The Jaguars signed Marvin Jones to a two-year deal worth $ 14.5 million.
The Texans signed Tyrod Taylor for the one-year deal worth $ 12.5 million.
Update Kyles, 12:35 PM: The giants have achieved one three-year agreement for $ 63 million with defensive lineman Leonard Williams.
The Browns signed Takk McKinley to a one-year deal worth $ 4.25 million
Tyson Alualu returns to the Jaguars on one two-year deal
The Giants have signed John Ross to a one-year deal Worth $ 2.5 million
Update from Kyles, 11:55 am: The Raiders have released center Rodney Hudson, who is arguably the best center in the NFL. At the age of 31, Hudson has missed one start in the past five seasons. Ian Rapoport said the Cardinals could be another team interested.
The Bengals have signed Steelers CB Mike Hilton.
Update from Kyles, 10:42 am: The Saints have taken an interest in Richard Sherman, by Tom PelisseroKris Richard, who coached Sherm in Seattle, is now the defensive back coach for New Orleans.
Numerous edge rush talent were drawn on the first day of Free Agency. There were some dizzying deals and some bargains too. If you missed any of the signings, we’ve kept them here.
Let’s keep up with the latest free signings from Day 2. The Broncos rehearsed the $ 7 million warranty option on Von Miller, so he won’t reach a free agency. Denver will pay Miller $ 18 million for 2021.
The Jaguars signed two cornerbacks. They signed the former Eagles second round pick, Sidney Jones again. The Jags also stole one of Seattle’s starting cornerbacks, Shaquill Griffin, who was one three-year deal worth $ 40 million
The Ravens signed Tyus Bowser at A. four-year deal Worth $ 22 million.
The Rams restructured both Jalen Ramseys and Robert Woodss’ contracts to create $ 20 million in cap space. Ian Rapoport reported that conversions of Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp would bring the Rams below the threshold.
The esteemed free agent of the day happened early on Tuesday morning when he was a former Chargers tight ending Hunter Henry drew one three-year deal for $ 37.5 million. New England has now signed Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. Speaking of which, here are Bournes’ contract details:
Kendrick Bourne (Patriots) three years, $ 15 million, $ 5.25 million gross, $ 4.25 million signing bonus, salaries $ 1 million (GTD), $ 3.5 million, $ 4 million, up to $ 750,000 per game active roster bonus, $ 1.5 million annual catches, yards incentive annually, up to $ 3 million catches, meter-based escalator 2023
Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2021
Back to New England, shopping the former first choice, NKeal Harry. The 49ers were interested in Harry, and if Harry hadn’t chosen the Patriots roster, it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see the Niners take him in place of Deebo Samuel.
ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss said there are at least three teams in the mix for Harry. The 49ers and Cardinals make sense. Let’s throw in Cleveland as the third since we played the guessing game. How would you feel about Harry in the Bay Area?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]