Brad Stevens says he is ‘grateful’ to be the Boston Celtics coach as he talks about Indiana Hoosiers opening

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens said on Tuesday that he is flattered to be named as a candidate for the opening of the head coach at Indiana University, but that he is “extremely grateful” to be the coach of the Celtics.

“It means a lot,” said Stevens of the abundance of support for him to return to his home state and take over the program at his flagship university. “It means a lot. I know that … listen, I have a lot of friends there. I have a lot of people there who are really important to me. My dad is still there. That means a lot. I won’t do like that, No. As I said earlier today, it’s flattering.

“But I also realize that I am the coach of the Celtics and that is – it has been a great opportunity, a great challenge every day for the past eight years and I am very grateful for that.”

Stevens was born and raised in Zionsville, Indiana, just northeast of Indianapolis and just over an hour north of Bloomington, where Indiana is located. He played college basketball in the state at DePauw University and then coached Butler to back-to-back national championships in 2010 and 2011 before leaving to coach the Celtics in 2013.

Despite his success with the Celtics, including three of the past four seasons progressing to the Eastern Conference finals and getting a contract extension in the 2020 playoffs, every time a prominent college job becomes available, Stevens’ name comes up. brought up as a potential candidate. But that sound is only amplified by the possibility that he will return to Indiana and bring it back to the glory days it enjoyed under Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight.

Archie Miller was fired earlier this week after four disappointing seasons with the Hoosiers. Indiana hasn’t made it to the Final Four since 2002 and hasn’t won a national championship since 1987.

“Look, every job has its challenges,” said Stevens when asked why Indiana hasn’t won lately. “Every job has its great things. I don’t really want to do the way I know it. I know – and I said this today – of course I have a great affinity with that state and basketball in that state. of what drove my passion for basketball. In fact, it took center stage. I don’t know what challenges each place has because you don’t work there. But I know when you’re a kid growing up in that basketball means a lot and the college programs in the stands mean a ton.And for me growing up, it was definitely IU.

“But you know, I think Archie is a good coach and he prepared well [current Celtic] Romeo [Langford]I thought when Romeo came in you could see he was advanced in many ways. I’ve known Arch for a while, haven’t talked to him much. I think in coaching you always realize how hard it is to be good, how hard it is to win. “

Stevens was much happier talking about former Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry taking another Big Ten coaching job as Shrewsberry – who also coached with Stevens at Butler – was named head coach of Penn State University earlier this week.

“I said in my short quote that they asked, the biggest compliment you can give someone on a sports team is that they’ve made everyone around them better,” said Stevens. “I played with Micah in the open gym and traveled around the city of Indianapolis when we were 16, 17 years old, when we barely knew each other. And it was clear he was a boy you wanted to play with, because he knew how. and everyone would get the ball and he made his team better Then I played him in college, and it was the same And I worked with him at Butler, it was the same We both had young families together, they are always there for us. And spends six years here with him. He’s as good as it gets, he’s got a great perspective. He’s a great basketball coach. Of course I think going back to Purdue was a great move for him because it got him back into the recruiting mindset, Matt [Painter] let him name the plays and perform the attack on Purdue, which tells you a lot about Matt Painter and the way he approaches things. I am happy for him. I am very happy for him. “