Vikings Free Agency: Five Takeaways and a Grade for the Dalvin Tomlinson Signing

The Vikings made their first big splash of free agency on Monday night, signing former Giants nose gear Dalvin Tomlinson on a two-year $ 22 million deal. It was an unexpected move, as the Vikings just landed a nose gear at Free Agency last year. Between Tomlinson and Michael Pierce, Minnesota has now tied about $ 40 million in a pair of colossal defenders for the next two seasons.

But it’s not hard to understand the logic behind this acquisition of Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer, either. Tomlinson is a great footballer in the prime of his career who will help solve one of the greatest weaknesses of last season’s Vikings. And since it’s only a two-year deal, the risk isn’t huge. It will be fascinating to see Tomlinson and Pierce play side by side and see how this movement unfolds.

Here are five takeaways from the signature. Hang to the end to see my grade.

This move is all about fixing the run defense

With Pierce retiring last season, the Vikings had arguably the worst defense in the NFL. Their defensive tackle group of Shamar Stephen, Jaleel Johnson and Armon Watts lacked a single starting player. Losing Danielle Hunter and Anthony Barr for the season didn’t help, and when Eric Kendricks went down late in the year it was a disaster. The Bears ran for 199 yards on the Vikings in a major Week 16 race. Five days later, the Saints ran for 264, with Alvin Kamara taking six ridiculous touchdowns.

That was all Zimmer needed to see. Unhappy with getting Pierce and the linebackers back this season, he clearly pushed the front office to Tomlinson. The Vikings needed defensive gear, but the assumption was that they would sign a more traditional three-way technique that could drive passers-by from the interior. Instead, they pair Tomlinson with Pierce, rolling out one of the most dominant defensive duos in the early downs. Tomlinson had a PFF-run defense rating of over 79 in each of his first three seasons, and it’s extremely difficult to block one-on-one. The same is true of Pierce, whose defense level was higher than 87 in 2017 and 2018 with the Ravens.

Good luck running in the middle of those two with Kendricks and Barr behind them.

Wait … maybe it’s also about fixing the pass defense

By restoring their walking defenses, the Vikings can also deploy more resources to stop the pass. With Tomlinson and Pierce in the center of the defense line, Zimmer doesn’t have to load the box to stop the run. That will allow him to pay more attention to pass defense from a schematic standpoint, either by using two high protections or by dropping multiple linebackers into cover more regularly. This article from PFF is a good analytical view of that idea.

Tomlinson and Pierce should essentially be able to close the center of the field with their size and block-firing ability. This limits what fouls the opponent can do, especially in early downs and short range situations. If Zimmer can lure teams to run into light boxes – or force incompleteness with double teams and extra pass defenders when attacking players avoid the two big nostrils – the Vikings could force a lot of thirds and longs. And that’s when Zimmer is at his best, coming up with pressure packs that confuse quarterbacks and offensive lines. Tomlinson and Pierce are likely to come off the field in those situations, with defensive ends and players like Watts filling in to create pressure.

This is not a change in philosophy for Zimmer. The Vikings went out and got Linval Joseph into free agency in his first off-season in Minnesota (hey, drawing a former Giants nose gear worked pretty well the first time they tried it), signed Pierce last year and now plunged on Tomlinson. Stephen is a nose gear type player who spent the past two seasons as the three-tech of the Vikings and has been praised for what his skills meant for linebackers like Kendricks. It’s pretty clear how much Zimmer believes in the importance of dominant nose tackles. Now he has two for the first time.

A weak class at DT probably pushed the Vikings in this direction

The Vikings always needed different defensive equipment to mate with Pierce. Watts is an interesting young player in that position, but he doesn’t seem ready to take on a big role. James Lynch didn’t show much as a rookie. Johnson and Stephen are going elsewhere next season. The problem is, this year’s draft class is extremely weak at DT. Alabama’s Christian Barmore is the only likely pick for the first round, and the Vikings wouldn’t want to go into design weekend in the corner of feeling like they had to take Barmore. Relying on a second-tier design choice like Levi Onwuzurike or Daviyon Nixon would have been risky for a team to win in 2021.

So it made sense to get your hands on one in Free Agency. And while Tomlinson is an interesting match, there’s no question that he was one of the best defensive tackles on the market. This signing allows the Vikings to move on with a focus on their other needs: defensive backs, offensive linemen, one or two edge rusher, and maybe a third wide receiver.

Tomlinson is great on and off the field – and watching him with Pierce should be fun

One of the most important things to remember when discussing this acquisition is that Tomlinson is very good at his job and is only 27 years old. You can make the argument that he’s a little redundant next to Pierce, and I’ll get to that in a minute, but there’s a reason Giants fans are so disappointed that they lose Tomlinson. He was a consistently prolific player in New York – with very little variation in his PFF numbers and the number of runs per year – and also brings all the intangibles and off-the-field traits you want in a player.

On the field, Tomlinson is a monster. He’s a tall 1.85m guy, but not quite as heavy as the 340-pound Pierce. He has incredible raw strength that allows him to have an imposing bull rush as a pass rusher and hold his own against the run, even when he’s a double team. Tomlinson’s hand placement and strength are both high-level tools. And the former Alabama second-round pick also has decent speed in his game. Simply put, he can just play.

Tomlinson was the team captain for the Giants last season, which says a lot about his leadership skills. And he was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which tells you what kind of person he is. Tomlinson considered going to Harvard before making his way to Alabama. Getting good footballers is the most important thing in the NFL, but it also doesn’t hurt to get smart, high-quality people. Tomlinson checks all those boxes.

There’s reason to believe that he and Pierce should have a little chemistry right away, which would be nice to watch. Tomlinson is from Georgia and Pierce is from Alabama; their birthplaces are only 550 miles apart. Tomlinson even played with several of Pierce’s high school teammates at the Crimson Tide. Both guys have experience playing alongside another nose gear type player, with Pierce in Baltimore (Brandon Williams) and Tomlinson in New York (Dexter Lawrence). Neither, however, has played with anyone on the level of each other. In Andre Patterson’s defense, the two should be fairly interchangeable.

This move is both unconventional and risky

My analysis so far has been almost entirely positive. And while I think it’s a good move, I have to brake a little bit here. By taking the nontraditional approach of pairing two giant run stuffers in the middle of their line of defense, the Vikings run the risk of not generating much internal pressure at all, which can dry their edge rushers. Tomlinson is not a typical three-way technique. Although he had high pressure last year in his career and had a solid PFF pass, he didn’t offer much in that regard in his first three seasons. Pierce, meanwhile, has never exceeded more than 20 pressures. The two have been combined for a total of 11.5 sacks in 124 games, seven of which are from Tomlinson’s last two seasons.

Both guys have some advantages as pass rushers due to their ability to get rid of individual blocks, but the reality is that neither player has ever been known as a major pressure creator. That’s why I think comparisons to the Viking’s famous Williams Wall are unfair and misplaced. Pierce and Pat Williams might be a fair comparison, but Tomlinson is a very different player from Kevin Williams, who was a true elite defender who spent some time on the defensive end at the start of his career, while in his first two seasons 22 sacks scored and 63. in his career.

If neither Pierce nor Tomlinson can get a lot of penetration when together, maybe quarterbacks can get in the pocket to get away from Danielle Hunter and anyone rushing off the edge. Other DTs the Vikings could have added this off-season, including Barmore and free agents like Shelby Harris, Sheldon Rankins, and Ndamukong Suh, may have complemented Pierce better. There is also the general reality that committing a lot of money for two defensive tackles limits the Vikings’ ability to deal with other weaknesses.

Mark for this signature: B +

I think this feels good. The risk of converting from a nose tackle to three-tech makes it difficult for me to rate this an A. But I really believe it can work effectively. Pierce and Tomlinson will be unreal against flight, and that will make the Vikings’ linebackers and secondarys even better (in theory). And if Tomlinson can continue to build on what he showed last year with those 28 tensions and 3.5 sacks, he could be a lot better as a pass rusher than people think. The Vikings have added an excellent footballer and person at an affordable price, which I think is worthy of a B + class.

Thank you for reading.