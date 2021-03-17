Georgia Tech Football keeps Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Pro Day Football





THE FLATS Starring role by 2020’s Ray Guy Award-winning gambler Pressley Harvin III and wide receiver Jalen Camp, four former Georgia Tech football college athletes auditioned for approximately 30 National Football League coaches, scouts, and front office employees representing more than 20 teams during Tech’s annual Pro Day, held Tuesday at the John and Mary Brock Indoor Practice Facility and Rose Bowl -field. 2021 Georgia Tech Pro Day Photos by Danny Karnik Harvin and Camp astonished those in attendance, a group that included the new Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur SmithHarvin kicked more than 35 times, and also showed his ability to hold for field goals and PATs, as well as throw out a point formation. Measuring 6-2 and weighing in at 226 pounds, Camp drove the 40-yard dash in a blistering 4.43 seconds, reaching 39.5 inches on the vertical jump. He also pressed 225 pounds a whopping 30 times, which would have shattered the NFL Combine wideout record, which is 27. Other Georgia Techs representatives included defensive backs Jaytlin Askew and wide receiver Josh BlancatoLooking to follow in the footsteps of the former Yellow Jacket Nathan Cottrell, which turned his special teams prowess at Georgia Tech into a roster spot with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, both Askew (4.50) and Blancato (4.49) ran their 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds or less. Tech linebacker David Curry was measured on Tuesday (6-1, 227 pounds) but, due to a minor injury, will showcase his skills to NFL staff at a later date. GEORGIA TECH PRO DAY MEASUREMENTS Name Position Height Weight 40-Yard Dash Vertical jump Broad jump Short shuttle Shuttle with 3 cones 225-lb Bench Press Reps Jaytlin Askew DB 5-9 180 4.50 35.5 10-5 4.27 7.10 18 Josh Blancato WR 5-9 182 4.49 32.0 10-4 4.28 6.90 17 Jalen Camp WR 6-2 226 4.43 39.5 10-5 4.16 7.02 30 David Curry LB 6-1 227 Pressley Harvin III P. 5-11 263 14 Alexander-Tharpe Fund The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech Athletics and provides scholarships, operations and facility support to Georgia Tech’s more than 400 student athletes. Be a part of the Georgia Techs Everyday Champions development and help the Yellow Jackets compete for top-level college athletics championships by supporting the AT Funds Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to student athletes at Georgia Tech, and Athletics initiative 2020, Georgia Tech Athletics Ongoing $ 125 Million Initiative to enable Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student athletes, build a better student athlete once they arrive at The Flats, and ultimately win! To learn more about supporting the yellow jackets, visit atfund.org Follow us for the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Twitter (@GTAthletics) Facebook Instagram or visit us www.ramblinwreck.com VIDEO: Georgia Tech Pro Day 2021 Press Conference (Head Coach Geoff Collins, Jalen Camp, Jaytlin Askew, Josh Blancato and Pressley Harvin III)

