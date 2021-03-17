Fantasy Hockey Stock Report: Risers and Fallers

Especially for Yahoo Sports

This week’s article features the captain of Boston, a young blueliner in the Windy City, a few veteran netminders, the captain of the Isles who is out for the rest of the regular season, and a few well-paid veterans who slumped in Minnesota.

FIRST LINERS (RISERS)

Like good wine, Bergeron improves with age. Helped by centering Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, Bergeron has averaged just over a point per game for the past four seasons. This season, Bergeron has 24 points in 26 games while delivering his usual elite level of defensive play as the No. 1 center in Boston. Bergeron is helped by skating just 18 minutes per game, including three minutes on the man advantage, keeping him fresh. At his current pace, he could hit 1,000 points sometime in the 2022-23 season.

After a month plus into the season, the whispers whispered that Malkin was a shell of his former self and that the penguins might consider moving him. Fast forward six weeks and that conversation is over or at least pushed into the background. In his last 14 games, Malkin has scored five goals and 12 assists, taking Pittsburgh to third in the Mass Mutual Metropolitan Division. In that production is an eight-game point streak, which makes Malkin’s fantasy managers look really smart when they don’t let down.

In a very mixed season for the Rangers, Buchnevich was a mild constant. After seeing a five-game point streak last Thursday, Buchnevich scored a goal and an assist on Saturday to start a new one. The 25-year-old puts together a career year with eight goals and 22 points in 26 games and could challenge the 46 points in his career he scored last season. If Mika Zibanejad can get hot, Buch will be the biggest beneficiary of Zib’s dishes. One caveat is that Buchnevich was added to the COVID-19 protocol list on Monday, which could put him out of the game a bit.

Last week I profiled Max Pacioretty, this week it’s Tuch. Taken over as part of the Minnesota expansion by Vegas, Tuch has a solid rookie season in 2017-18, but exploded with 52 points in 2018-19. Last season, injuries caused extensive damage, but even when he was active, he dropped to just 17 points. Skating on the third line and power play of the second unit, Tuch scored again on Saturday, putting the 24-year-old behind Pacioretty ahead of the team leader in goals on 13. Tuch has 20 points, 56 shots on goal, 16 PIM, and a plus -10 rating up to 25 games.

Alex Tuch has been putting on a show lately. (AP Photo / Jeff Roberson)

The Blackhawks may have their power play quarterback of the future in Boqvist. Skating almost 16.5 minutes per game, almost 3:30 of that time adds up to the man advantage. After scoring a goal on Saturday, the 20-year-old has amassed five points in his last seven games, including a pair of two-assist runs. With 13 points in 19 games in total, Boqvist has already matched his output of his entire rookie season (41 games) as he takes over from Duncan Keith as the top dog in Chicago.

Kevin Shattenkirk, D, ANA

I drafted Shattenkirk late in my home league, expecting him to bring the revival of his game with Tampa Bay to Anaheim, where he was projected to man the point on the power game. His horrible start resulted in me throwing him at the waiver wire. In line with how my season has turned out, he seems to be finally living up to that billing now that he’s out of my team, although it took ‘Kirk a while to do that. His assist Saturday gave the veteran blueliner two goals and four apples in his last six games and 12 points, 51 shots to the net, 36 blocks, 32 hits and a min-2 rating in 29 appearances.

When you hear the name Bobrovsky, your first thought is seven years, $ 70 million. But Bobrovsky can finally earn at least part of his contract by posting a hot march. After a very slow start and Chris Driedger’s call to start, Bobrovsky is undefeated in March, having won all six of his starts and posted a 0.914 save percentage while conceding 17 goals. His fine play has leveled Florida with Tampa Bay for first place in the Central Division.

Devan Dubnyk, G, SJ

San Jose’s goaltending was a tire burn this year, but the team is 11-11-3. Martin Jones started the second game from back-to-back Saturday and recorded the victory. But Dubnyk may have the best chance of seeing most of the action between the pipes for the Sharks, despite his rough overall campaign. He shutout on Friday after winning St. Louis on Monday, and is now 3-6-2 with a GAA of 2.95 and a save percentage of 0.908 in 14 games. Not earth-shattering, but perhaps worth a peek into deeper leagues.

Others include: Bo Horvat, Brock Nelson William Nylander, Aleksander Barkov, Tyler Johnson, Carter Verhaeghe, Kevin Labanc, Max Pacioretty, Matthew Tkachuk, Mats Zuccarello, Jakub Voracek, Frank Vatrano, Mark Stone, Drake Batherson, Kieffer Bellows, Blake Coleman, Brady Tkachuk, Evander Kane, Jeff Petry, MacKenzie Weegar, Tyson Barrie, Ryan Pulock, John Carlson, Shea Theodore, Kris Letang, Thatcher Demko, Ilya Samsonov, Semyon Varlamov, and Marc-Andre Fleury.

TRADE FOR

Oliver Wahlstrom, RW, NYI

Wahlstrom, voted 11th in 2017, played much of the season at AHL Bridgeport last season, amassing 22 points in 45 games. In nine games with the mother club, he scored zero points, but has established himself as a relatively important part of the active squad this year. Wahlstrom has yet to work on his skates, but his best weapon is his shot, which has scored five goals in 22 games. The Islands use Wahlstrom on the power play, and with Anders Lee on the side, Wahlstrom may see top service, although Kieffer Bellows was more than solid in that role on Saturday.

TRAINING AREA (INJURIES

Otherwise Lee, LW, NYI

The islanders lost an important cog in their attack as Lee will miss the rest of the regular season with a lower body injury sustained last Thursday. Lee, a horse for the net, especially in power play, was the team’s main goalscorer (12 in 27 games). If there’s a silver lining, New York can now beat the salary cap with Lee’s hit of $ 7 million during the regular season, acquire a top-six player with a major contract and still get him back for the playoffs, much like the Lightning does that. do with Nikita Kucherov (hip).

Others include: Alexander Radulov (lower body, eliminated February 4, returned to action on Sunday), Jaden Schwartz (lower body, eliminated February 12, skated Monday, almost back), Tyson Barrie (not disclosed, left Monday’s game), Colton Parayko (back, has yet to start skating, but is making progress), Alex Pietrangelo (not disclosed, missed fifth consecutive game against the Sharks on Monday), Adam Fox (COVID-19 protocol, added to list of and was out of Monday’s game ) and Matt Murray (upper body, injured in warm-ups on Saturday, didn’t dress against the Canucks on Monday).

FOURTH LINERS / PRESS BOXERS (AUTUMN)

Eric Steel, C, BUF

I profiled Staal as a valer almost seven weeks ago. Since then, Staal hasn’t set the world on fire, resulting in another entry here. In fact, with Buffalo going nowhere and in decline, the Sabers would be smart to move Steel for future assets. With Jack Eichel on the long term, Staal is the frontline center of the team, which gives him a slight increase in value. He scored assists in consecutive games, possibly an omen of good things to come, but cautiously jumped into the Staal as he was kept off the scoresheet on Saturday.

Zach Parise, LW, MIN

Parise’s production in Minnesota has been somewhat inconsistent, but last season he posted another campaign with 25 goals backed by a 16.1 percent firing rate. This year was a real nightmare, as Parise was a healthy scratch last Wednesday and coach Dean Evason continues to narrow down his role. Parise, who sat in the last 13 minutes on Saturday, has one goal and five points in his last 12 games, including a few assists on Sunday. He was in the neighborhood last year and almost ended up with the islanders. Perhaps a change of scenery will help him, although the four years of $ 7,538 million AAV remaining from the 13-year deal he signed in July 2012 will make it difficult for him.

MacKenzie Blackwood, G, NJ

I’ve debated highlighting Alexandar Georgiev over Blackwood here, but went with a real starting goalkeeper. Blackwood was rightfully the taste of the month at the start of the season as he got off to a brilliant start. After missing nearly a month due to COVID, Blackwood has been struggling a lot lately. His defeat to Islanders on Saturday was the sixth consecutive loss to Blackwood, who failed to keep his opponent down to less than three goals in each of his last nine appearances.

Others include: Kaapo Kakko (but advanced statistics show there may be a revival), Denis Gurianov, Cody Glass, Jared Spurgeon, Haydn Fleury, John Gibson, Carter Hart, Frederik Andersen, Alexandar Georgiev and Pekka Rinne.

EXCHANGE AWAY

Ryan Suter, D, MIN

Suter is only a sales candidate if a fantasy manager lives in the past. I really don’t like having two players from the same team on one side of the ledger, but Spurgeon or Suter was the choice here. With just eight points in 26 games and a seven game point drought, Suter gets the nod, helped by being completely healthy all season, while Spurgeon dealt with COVID and an upper body injury. Suter has the same contract as Parise, but unlike Zach, he’s probably not going anywhere. Never say never, however.