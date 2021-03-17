Offensive lineman Germain Ifedi re-signs with the Bears based on a 1-year deal





I suppose the Chicago Bears could do other things now that the quarterback situation has been resolved (for now) with the addition of Andy Dalton. The next step for the Bears? Sorting out the pieces around Dalton. And it turns out that Germain Ifedi is the next domino to fall: Another move for Chicago: Germain Ifedi signs a $ 5 million 1-year deal, including a $ 4.25 million base salary, with the Bears, per source. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2021 ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Ifedi is re-signing with the Bears for a one-year deal worth up to $ 5 million. The deal comes with a base salary of $ 4.25 million, which is a modest number for an offensive lineman who started in two different positions for Chicago last season. Ifedi started the year as the team’s right guard after defeating Rashaad Coward in a training camp fight. After the bye, the Bears pushed Ifedi to the right. It was a move that ushered in the additions of center Sam Mustipher and Judge Guard Alex Bars. A post-bye re-tooling of the offensive line saw the group’s best efforts after James Daniels was lost to a seasonal injury. And it saw the best part of the year of the offense follow. So … that’s something. Turn right? A one-year deal at that salary probably offers Ifedi little more than a roster. It’s possible he could start in one of the positions he played last season. Or he takes part in a competition with a design choice made in April. This is a tour class packed with offensive linemen. And if the Bears choose to keep their first round of hitches, they can do well to bolster the line for their new quarterback with an infusion of young talent.







