Sports
Football is in the blood for NDSU freshman quarterback Cam Miller
But football beat baseball in the recruiting process, and that decision put him in the spotlight on Saturday as a true freshman. He could play an important role when the No. 4-ranked North Dakota State hosts the No. 2-ranked University of North Dakota in a major Missouri Valley Football Conference game at Gate City Bank Field in the Fargodome.
Miller saw his first comprehensive action against the state of Illinois last Saturday. He completed 5 of 7 passes for 61 yards and rushed for 57 yards, including a game-deciding, 6-yard touchdown run with 3 minutes, 39 seconds left in the game.
When the game was over, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Miller didn’t have to look far for any advice. His father, Kevin Miller, was a long-time successful head football coach at Solon High School in Iowa before stepping aside last May.
He helped me get to where I am now, Cam said. He is truly my mentor and I want to be like my dad when I get older. He helped me get to where I am today and I don’t think I would be in the state of North Dakota if he wasn’t there. He taught me about leadership and how to treat people the right way and I cannot thank him enough for that.
North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller runs the ball against Southern Illinois on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Carbondale, Illinois. David Samson / The Forum
Solon is a small city of just over 2,000 residents that is considered more of an Iowa City suburb than anything else. It is located 12 miles northeast of the home of the University of Iowa. Growing up, it was Iowa or the state of Iowa and I wanted to be the quarterback for one of those Power Five schools.
Good football, said Bison head coach Matt Entz. They have kids all over the country playing college football. Tough children with a hard nose. It’s what you’d expect from Central American, blue collar America.
Entz and Kevin Miller go back to 2001 when Miller took his Solon players to a team camp in Winona State (Minn.), Where Entz was an assistant coach. Kevin Miller stepped down after 19 seasons, 197 wins and four state championships.
He went above and beyond. The Spartans won a state title in 2019.
Southern Illinois’ Jajuan Blankenship tracks down Cam Miller of North Dakota while Bryce Notree assists in Carbondale, Illinois, on Saturday, February 27, 2021. David Samson / The Forum
He’s been in the coach office his whole life, Entz said of Cam Miller. He was watching a movie with Dad. He’s going home to the dinner table, probably about football. He’s in the car with Daddy after practice and they still talk about football. The child only has information that he has collected over time.
All true, Cam said, possibly with the exception of the dinner table conversation. If it wasn’t the best day for the quarterback after I got off the field, it was probably best to leave the football talk alone for a while. Cam threw for 2,436 yards and 28 touchdowns in his senior year with Solon and had nearly 6,000 yards passing as a three-year starter.
There were good days and bad days, Cam said. We tried not to bring soccer to dinner after practice because some days I wouldn’t have the best practice and get married a little blunt-headed. I just thought it was really special to spend two to three hours with my dad every day.
Entz was quick to point out that Cam Miller has been a fixture around Bison’s football office to watch movies and ask questions typical of a coach kid.
What you’re seeing now is understanding what the other 10 guys on the field are doing, Entz said. Get a better understanding of protections and a better understanding of what the recipients do.
For the longest time, Cam Miller’s understanding of college scholarship was mostly about baseball. The Division I schools took note of its 0.60 earned run average at Solon High School.
My football recruitment process was pretty slow, Cam said. I thought I would play baseball the longest until April, when North Dakota State contacted me.
A scholarship offer reversed his decision about sports almost immediately.
I don’t think there’s anything like playing college football, Cam said.
It remains to be seen who will start against the Fighting Hawks. Entz left that question open between Miller and Zeb Noland. It was rapid progress for Miller, who called the first two to three weeks of practice last fall astonishing for the speed of play and the structure of the attack.
He didn’t think he would make a difference in a Bison game, his real freshman season. After that, he didn’t have to look far for any kind of feedback.
He’s very knowledgeable about the game, Cam said of his father. He just brought up a few things that I can work on, but I think he was very complimentary to me.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]