Football is in the blood for NDSU freshman quarterback Cam Miller

But football beat baseball in the recruiting process, and that decision put him in the spotlight on Saturday as a true freshman. He could play an important role when the No. 4-ranked North Dakota State hosts the No. 2-ranked University of North Dakota in a major Missouri Valley Football Conference game at Gate City Bank Field in the Fargodome.

Miller saw his first comprehensive action against the state of Illinois last Saturday. He completed 5 of 7 passes for 61 yards and rushed for 57 yards, including a game-deciding, 6-yard touchdown run with 3 minutes, 39 seconds left in the game.

When the game was over, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Miller didn’t have to look far for any advice. His father, Kevin Miller, was a long-time successful head football coach at Solon High School in Iowa before stepping aside last May.

He helped me get to where I am now, Cam said. He is truly my mentor and I want to be like my dad when I get older. He helped me get to where I am today and I don’t think I would be in the state of North Dakota if he wasn’t there. He taught me about leadership and how to treat people the right way and I cannot thank him enough for that.





North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller runs the ball against Southern Illinois on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Carbondale, Illinois. David Samson / The Forum

Solon is a small city of just over 2,000 residents that is considered more of an Iowa City suburb than anything else. It is located 12 miles northeast of the home of the University of Iowa. Growing up, it was Iowa or the state of Iowa and I wanted to be the quarterback for one of those Power Five schools.

Good football, said Bison head coach Matt Entz. They have kids all over the country playing college football. Tough children with a hard nose. It’s what you’d expect from Central American, blue collar America.

Entz and Kevin Miller go back to 2001 when Miller took his Solon players to a team camp in Winona State (Minn.), Where Entz was an assistant coach. Kevin Miller stepped down after 19 seasons, 197 wins and four state championships.

He went above and beyond. The Spartans won a state title in 2019.

Southern Illinois’ Jajuan Blankenship tracks down Cam Miller of North Dakota while Bryce Notree assists in Carbondale, Illinois, on Saturday, February 27, 2021. David Samson / The Forum

He’s been in the coach office his whole life, Entz said of Cam Miller. He was watching a movie with Dad. He’s going home to the dinner table, probably about football. He’s in the car with Daddy after practice and they still talk about football. The child only has information that he has collected over time.

All true, Cam said, possibly with the exception of the dinner table conversation. If it wasn’t the best day for the quarterback after I got off the field, it was probably best to leave the football talk alone for a while. Cam threw for 2,436 yards and 28 touchdowns in his senior year with Solon and had nearly 6,000 yards passing as a three-year starter.

There were good days and bad days, Cam said. We tried not to bring soccer to dinner after practice because some days I wouldn’t have the best practice and get married a little blunt-headed. I just thought it was really special to spend two to three hours with my dad every day.

Entz was quick to point out that Cam Miller has been a fixture around Bison’s football office to watch movies and ask questions typical of a coach kid.

What you’re seeing now is understanding what the other 10 guys on the field are doing, Entz said. Get a better understanding of protections and a better understanding of what the recipients do.

For the longest time, Cam Miller’s understanding of college scholarship was mostly about baseball. The Division I schools took note of its 0.60 earned run average at Solon High School.

My football recruitment process was pretty slow, Cam said. I thought I would play baseball the longest until April, when North Dakota State contacted me.

A scholarship offer reversed his decision about sports almost immediately.

I don’t think there’s anything like playing college football, Cam said.

It remains to be seen who will start against the Fighting Hawks. Entz left that question open between Miller and Zeb Noland. It was rapid progress for Miller, who called the first two to three weeks of practice last fall astonishing for the speed of play and the structure of the attack.

He didn’t think he would make a difference in a Bison game, his real freshman season. After that, he didn’t have to look far for any kind of feedback.

He’s very knowledgeable about the game, Cam said of his father. He just brought up a few things that I can work on, but I think he was very complimentary to me.