Prep hockey: Hermantown’s Opsahl siblings aim for state tournaments

Aurora Opsahl, Garrons’ older sister, is one of them.

The senior was instrumental on the Proctor-Hermantown girls’ team, becoming the only unbeaten team in Class A, 16-0.

It has been a fun and enjoyable year, said Aurora. Going unbeaten all year round would be a lot of fun. It will be hard work to get there, but I was looking forward to it.

The third-place Mirage is placed No. 1 in Section 7A and earns a bye in Thursday’s semifinals against the winner of Tuesday’s match between Eveleth-Gilbert Area and Moose Lake Area. Win that, and the Mirage would host the last Saturday afternoon.





Likewise, the runner-up Hawks are seeded first in 7A and got a first round bye. They will host North Shore of Proctor during Saturday’s quarter finals.

The Hawks are big favorites to return to the Class A state tournament, but goingaltending will be a big factor to do so.

Goaltending is huge, and that was our question mark at the start of the season and it has been a question mark all season, said Hawks coach Patrick Andrews. Which goalkeeper went forward? Garron has taken over that role, so it’s exciting for him to have that opportunity. But goaltending always shows up at some point in the playoffs. Goalkeeping is usually the difference.

Garron Opsahl has averaged 1.59 goals against and a serve percentage of .892 for a team that averages 7.6 goals per game. All those goals and puck possession means he doesn’t see much action.

I don’t see as many shots as others, Garron said. (All offense) makes things easier.

Andrews says his goalkeeper doesn’t have to stop everything; just don’t let an easy one in, and everything should take care of itself.

It’s a little more relaxed for him knowing he doesn’t have to be perfect, Andrews said. Didn’t rely on him to be perfect; we count on him to play well. We’re going to score some goals, and we need Garron to stop the pucks he should be. If he does, everything will be fine.

The Hawks path to a state tournament doesn’t have many landmines. No. 2-seeded Duluth Denfeld lost 6-3 and 9-3 to Hermantown, but the program has suffered several heavy losses over the past decade, with goaltending the Achilles’ heel at times.

Defending champions Mahtomedi, Warroad, Little Falls, and the best Gentry Academy Hermantown would play in a regular season finale that was canceled due to caution around COVID-19 could all pose problems.

Our schedule was one of the drawbacks of COVID, Andrews said. Our goal tending has not been tested in the normal way. In the games, Garron has been tested, he’s mixed. He’s done really nice things, and he looked like a sophomore at times. But he gets better and better with every game, and that was great.

For his part, Garron is excited to take on those challenges.

Those are the kind of games you look forward to and keep your team in, he said. Those are the ones that you mark in your calendar.

Garron has played goalkeeper since a young age and had a built-in shotmaker to test him at home. Those one-on-one matchups with his sister are still happening.

There’s always some bullshit to see who gets the best of whom, Garron said. She can’t score on me.

That depends on who you ask. Aurora has a different view.

He always urges me and says, you can’t score on me, she said. It’s always nice to go against him and take him out. I can beat him.

Aurora has done this with a number of keepers this season. She has 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points to take fourth place in the scoring of a nine-player team who scored between 20 and 32 points.

She’s bringing her energy just like last year, said Mirage coach Emma Stauber.

The veteran left wing played on the top line last season with Alyssa Watkins and Michaela Phinney. These three have been split up on separate lines this year.

They’ve all done a fantastic job of making the girls around them successful, Stauber said. Rory has been phenomenal to us. She scores goals and sets up games with her linemates, playing offensively and defensively, on the power play, on the (penalty kill). She did it all for us.

The oldest Opsahl plays this winter on a par with junior Ember Kehtel and second-year Reese Heitzman. The four lines and six defenders ensure that the Mirage often exhausts opponents.

We tire teams that play fewer lines than we do and use that to our advantage, Aurora said. We are a fast team that can skate around them.

Proctor-Hermantown defeated second-seeded Duluth Marshall 5-1 and 4-2 during the season on his way to join the boys’ team as champions of the Lake Superior Conference.

Now, after a season where it has been difficult to watch each other’s games due to COVID-19 protocols, the Opsahls hope to see the other in the state tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.