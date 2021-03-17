Augustana Football unveils fall schedule for 2021





SIOUX FALLS, SD With the nation’s seventh longest home win streak, the Augustana soccer team opens the 2021 season at home in the fall schedule announced by the head coach. Jerry Olszewski Tuesday. The Vikings will open the 2021 season on September 4 as host of Minot State. It will be Augustana’s first action since competing in the 2019 NCAA Division II Playoffs. After the first road trip of the season at UMary on September 11, the Vikings will welcome MSU Moorhead to Kirkeby-Over Stadium on September 18. Augustana then embarks on a two-game road trip, first to Bemidji State on September 25, then a trip across town to meet Sioux Falls in the ‘Key to the City’ game on October 2. Augustana is currently in possession of the key. after toppling USF 20-13 in the 2019 meeting. Viking Days kick off October 9 as Augustana welcomes Upper Iowa to the annual homecoming contest. The last time the two teams met, AU set an offensive and defensive clinic in a 52-0 Viking victory in 2019. After not having to leave the city limits of Sioux Falls for two consecutive weekends, Augustana travels to Wayne State on October 16 and then makes a trip to the defending NSIC champion Minnesota State on October 23 in what is sure to be a major clash. for the NSIC title in 2021. Augustana closes the regular season with two of the last three games at the Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The Vikings will host Winona State on October 30 and close the regular season at home against Southwest Minnesota State on November 13, with the two games sandwiched around a trip to Minnesota Duluth on November 6. “We are optimistic, based on the current advancements of the COVID-19 vaccine and where we hope our community will have to deal with the spread of the virus, that attendance policies will become much more normal again in the fall,” he said. Augustana. Director of Athletics Josh Morton said. “As always, the safety of our student athletes, coaches and fans will determine our decisions regarding ticket availability and any other policies that help ensure the safety of our community.” All home games for Augustana begin at 1pm at Kirkeby-Over Stadium, a home venue where the Vikings have played a few unbeaten seasons, including the 6-0 in the 2019 season. 2021-2022 season will be shipped next month. –GoAugie.com–

