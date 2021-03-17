Gophers take out badgers and win the B1G tournament championship





NOTRE DAME, Ind. For the second time in program history, the Golden Gophers are Big Ten Tournament champions as No. 4 Minnesota beat No. 5 Wisconsin 6-4 on Tuesday-evening at Notre Dame’s Compton Family Ice Arena. After a few victories in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, a battle between two of the country’s biggest offenses was in favor of the Maroon & Gold in their 100th season, as 10 Gophers collected points and six skaters posted multi-point performances. Blake McLaughlin opened the evening with a goal and ended the championship battle with an empty net total for a game-high of four points (two goals, two assists). McLaughlin gave Minnesota the tournament’s first in-game lead when he forced home an attempt at 10:32 AM of the first period shortly after a Wisconsin penalty expired. The Gophers (23-6-0) then outperformed the Badgers 4-1 in the second period, including a series of three straight goals to finish the period in the space of less than three minutes. Wisconsin (9/20-1) closed the gap with three goals in the third, but the Gophers held their ground until McLaughlin added the empty net dagger in the last minute when Minnesota won its third game in three days at the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Ice to win. Hockey tournament. Brannon McManus Jaxon Nelson Mike Koster and Scott Reedy all added targets for the Maroon & Gold. Newly minted Big Ten Goaltender of the Year Jack LaFontaine made a season-high 46 saves to earn the win. The Hobey Baker Award nominee and Mike Richter Award finalist earned his NCAA best 21st win of the season (21-6-0 and improved to 5-0-0 this year at Compton Family Ice Arena. 2021 Big Ten men’s ice hockey all-tournament team

Sampo Beach , F, Minnesota

Sammy Walker , F, Minnesota

Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin

Mike Koster , D, Minnesota

Ty Emberson, D, Wisconsin

Jack LaFontaine , G, Minnesota (aka the Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player) Remarkable With the win over Wisconsin, the Gophers improved to 10-7 all-time in the Big Ten tournament and have now played every team in the conference in Big Ten postseason play. The Maroon & Gold made their third Big Ten tournament champion appearance and the first since 2016 (Minnesota won its first Big Ten Tournament title in 2015) the Gophers enter the national tournament with an NCAA best 23 wins this season in 29 games. Next up: NCAA Selection Show on Sunday The Big Ten’s auto qualifier and a potential No. 1 seed to the NCAA tournament, Minnesota will now wait to see where it goes for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship. The squad show will air on ESPNU on Sundays March 21 at 6 p.m. Follow Heren hockey

Don’t miss out on the action from the ice. Stay connected with Gopher Men’s Hockey! Support men’s hockey Support the Men’s Hockey Program at the University of Minnesota. Your support helps our student athletes succeed athletically, academically and socially. It only takes seconds to make a monthly or one-time donation. Thanks for your support! Donate Now







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos