William Jackson leaves Bengals to join the Washington Football Team at the NFL





After the Cincinnati Bengals signed Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton, it was clear that William Jackson III was not being re-signed. Now it’s official, as Jackson has agreed to a deal with the Washington football team, says Adam Schefter. It is reportedly a three-year deal worth $ 42 million, making an annual salary of $ 14 million. Jackson, a sixth-year player in 2021, was originally a first-round pick of the Bengals in 2016 NFL draftAfter missing his rookie season with a ripped chest muscle, Jackson took the league by storm in 2017, finishing the year as one of the best cornerbacks in the game. His 90.2 Pro Football Focus score was among the best of all NFL defenders that year. Unfortunately, Jackson was never able to live up to that season as he finished the next three seasons with a score of 73.4 in 2018, 53.6 in 2019 and 71.4 last season. One problem that constantly plagues him is the dropping of interceptions. He only picked up three picks in 59 career games, but should have at least double that if he could just hold the ball. Still, when free agency kicked off this month, it was clear the Bengals were facing a tough climb to keep Jackson, who was one of the top free agents in the corner this off-season. In a pass-happy NFL, that meant he was ready to sign a massive contract this off-season, one that the Bengals probably couldn’t afford as they want to rebuild their offense around franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals also hosted the recently released AJ Bouye on a visit the day before free agency started. While Bouye wouldn’t sign a big deal, the Pro Bowler would still command enough that there was little to no chance the Bengals could sign him and keep Jackson, so this was another sign that the latter would likely go elsewhere. . Good luck to Jackson as he ventures into a new team. Still rooting for you! And that team name is still hella funny. Definitely go follow our Twitter page and then go like our facebook page to get everything you need to know about the Bengal. And check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, available here on CJ, the Stitcher Spotify iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Youtube Channel Megaphone, and on iTunes







