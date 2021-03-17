Fort Collins hockey takes out Chaparral in 3OT in 5A Frozen Four





The Lambkins return to the hockey championship for the second consecutive year.

LOVELAND, Colo. Playoff games that run into multiple overtime late are nothing new for the Fort Collins hockey team. The Lambkins were part of the historic five-hour state championship thriller last year, eventually falling short of Valor Christian in 5OT. This time Fort Collins emerged victorious – surviving a triple overtime clash with Chaparral in the Class 5A Frozen Four at the Budweiser Events Center on Tuesday night. Nolan Williamson delivered the winning goal just 27 seconds after 3OT to help the Lambkins hit their ticket to the 5A state title game. Aidan Beck and Riley Laub also scored for Fort Collins, while Landen Shay and Blake Neil found the back of the net for Chaparral. Neil’s goal with 20 seconds remaining forced an extension. Fort Collins, the No. 1 seed in the playoff bracket, will take on No. 2 winner Regis Jesuit vs. No. 3 Valor Christian in the championship. The puck drop is scheduled for 8.30pm at the BEC. >> Watch the in-depth video above and see the highlights of the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend! RELATED: Fort Collins goalkeeper Sam Simon reflects on historic 5OT, 84-save performance RELATED: Fort Collins Ice Ralston Valley in High-Profile Hockey Game SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sport > Daily top stories curated especially for you! Register for the 9NEWSLETTER to get cant miss stories, Next and Broncos content, well delivered again and more to your inbox. MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our daily 9 NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE ROKU: add the channel from the YEAR shop or by searching for KUSA. For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for “9news” to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered straight to your Fire TV via Amazon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos