Five Pickleball courts to replace the hard tennis court in Mead Park

City officials say theyre transforming a standalone public hard-surface tennis court in Mead Park into a series of pickleball courts for use by New Canaan residents.

Located behind the collonade on the western edge of Mead, a tennis practice wall will also be converted into a pickle ball field, so there will be five in total, according to a plan expected to appear before the Selectmen board later this month, according to Public Works Director Tiger Mann.

The general idea is to redo that hard job at the top, get rid of the trees along the railroad tracks as they damage most of them, come back up or put a fully post-tensioned concrete surface underneath, covering the top of it , placed new fences and then some extra trees in the back, as a buffer to soften the look along the railroad tracks, Mann told members of the Parks & Recreation Commission at their regular meeting, held on March 10 via a video conference.

The practice wall will remain with a pickleball track aligned with what will be the new post-tension concrete surface that will bring it to the same level / level as the other four, Mann said as he showed schematics prepared by West Haven -based Hinding Tennis LLC.

When asked when he wanted to start the project, Mann said: Now. Once the concrete is poured for the surface, it will take about three weeks to harden, according to recreation director Steve Benko.

Pickleball is a paddleball sport of two to four players that, according to Wikipedia, combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis.

It is unclear how much the project will cost. Mann said, “We’ve gotten approval from the finance department as far as the transfer from the clay courts to the pickleball court account goes. It does not appear that there is an entry in the capital budget for fiscal year 2021 that specifically refers to the clay courts in Mead Park.

The question of whether to redesign the use of some of Mead Parks tennis courts arose two years ago after city officials said they saw a waning interest in the sport. Ideas that Parks & Rec floated at the time included pickleball, volleyball, basketball, or a flexible field. Still, interest in tennis, including the city clinics, has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is unclear how much input from city public officials sought on future use of the paved track and practice wall in Mead. Mann said he, Benko and Parks Superintendent John Howe would meet with a contractor on Thursday to review the project and finalize a plan. Parks & Rec chairman Rona Siegel said Commissioner Steve Haberstroh was involved in the project, although it was unclear whether his involvement was as a member of a Parks & Rec committee or whether that committee held public meetings.

During last week’s meeting, Haberstroh thanked Mann for working on the project.

This looks like a great result, he said.

Commissioners asked whether the cost of the project was in line with what had been earmarked (yes) and whether the creation of the courts would disrupt people using the clay courts in Mead or dining at the Apple Cart food concession (some noise but no disruption).

Commissioner Laura Costigan asked about plans for a registration system for the pickleball courts and said she assumed this will be quite popular when it is ready to go.

Benko said the city would use the same online registration system it uses for tennis at New Canaan High School and paddling at Waveny, and that a Mead Park clay court attendant can monitor use of the pickleball courts.

We need a reservation system or else we’ll let everyone from out of town play on our courts here and the residents won’t be able to use it, Benko said. So we have to make it a reservation system, so that the residents have the first choice to play.