Lightning continues to hold onto Stars with a 4-3 shootout win

DALLAS (AP) Brayden Point had a goal, an assist and the shootout winner, allowing the Tampa Bay Lightning to recover from a late meltdown to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Tuesday night for their third win in three tries this season in rematches from the previous year’s Stanley Cup Final.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots in his ninth straight win, Mathieu Joseph and Steven Stamkos scored by rules, and rookie Ross Colton also scored in the shootout for Tampa Bay, which jumped from third place to first in the Central Division.

Vasilevskiy closed the Stars in his three previous games against them, starting with the closing game of last season’s Final. He ended this win by stopping Alexander Radulov in the third round of the shootout.

After a home loss against Nashville on Monday, the Lightning are back-to-backs 3-0-1 in the finals. They are 16-0-0 if they are in the lead after two bouts and 11-2-1 if they score first.

They reach the middle of their season with 42 points, the highest total in the league.

We want to push for the playoffs and push to be a really good hockey team again, like last year after the season, said Pat Maroon, who has won cups with St. Louis and Tampa Bay for the past two seasons.

Miro Heiskanen and Jamie Benn each had a goal and an assist, Radulov also scored according to rules and rookie Jake Oettinger stopped 33 shots for the Stars, who are 1-1-2 in their last four games. Benn and Radulov each scored in the last three minutes with an extra skater on while Dallas forced overtime.

Joe Pavelski and rookie Jason Robertson each had two assists, and Robertson only had Dallas shootout score.

Dallas is seventh in the Central Division, eight points behind fourth in Chicago with five games in hand.

Good point, said Stars coach Rick Bowness. We needed it. Every point you can get when you’re chasing your playoff position is important, especially if you’re 3-1 down.

Point took an outlet pass from Andrej Palat, snuck behind Dallas’ best defensive pair and scored his 11th goal of the season at 3:55 of the first period on a backhand that seeped between Oettinger’s pads, taking a third consecutive NHL starts for the first time.

Story continues

Dallas ended the drought against the 2018/19 Vezina Trophy winner after more than 209 minutes when, next to the crease, Heiskanen buried a rebound after a power play at 9:05 of the second period for his third goal of the season.

Tampa Bay regained the lead at 2:20 PM of the second when Maroon won a puck fight in the trapezoid and fed Joseph into the slot for a one-timer, his seventh of the year.

Stamkos power-play blow shot from the left circle at 11:49 of the third period, his team-leading 14th goal of the season, gave the Lightning a pillow with two goals.

WELCOME TO 500 CLUB

Victor Hedman assisted Stamkos’ goal for his 500th career point.

Good things happen when you try to find (No.) 91 for a one-timer, said Hedman, who went into the game and led NHL defenders in power-play points with 16. It’s one of those things where you really take note. it is near.

Five hundred of everything is quite a milestone, said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. For me he is one of the best, if not the best defenders in the league.

CHILD COMES THROUGH

Colton, who only played his fourth NHL game, recorded his second career point by assisting Joseph’s goal and then buried Tampa Bays’ first shootout attempt.

I’m calling a boy number in the shootout because I think they’re going to score, Cooper said. He’s a pretty filthy kid.

COMMENTS

The 19 shots from the first period at Tampa Bay were the most in a period this season for the NHL’s highest scoring team (3.63 goals per game). … Roope Hintz, Dallas No. 2 goalscorer with seven, failed to dress for the sixth time in the past 12 games due to a lower body injury. … Tuesday’s game was postponed from February 20, due to the weather-energy-water emergency in North Texas.

NEXT ONE

Lightning: a three-game home stand against Chicago early Thursday.

Stars: Open a run of two games in Detroit on Thursday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports