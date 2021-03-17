Reliance Entertainment, Mahesh Bhupathi launches merchandise for cricket saga 83

New Delhi: Producers Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films team up with Mahesh Bhupathi’s clothing and accessories company Swag Fashions Hub Pvt Ltd to launch a merchandise collection for their sports drama 83 starring Ranveer Singh.

The Kabir Khan-directed film, scheduled for release on June 4, is based on Indias’ victory in the 1983 World Cup cricket with Singh as captain Kapil Dev. The merchandise brand titled 83 Believe offers cricket-themed products inspired by the Indian team’s victory in the tournament, including apparel, apparel accessories, home furnishings, pillows, crockery, furniture, travel bags, backpacks, drinkware, wall decorations , clocks, and face masks.

Swag is a brand management and licensing company that creates, develops and manages consumer brands run by celebrities. It has signed on celebrities like Virat Kohli, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora and Allu Arjun in the past.

“Reliance Entertainment is focused on strengthening its licensing and merchandise business and building franchises for movies, starting with 83. We are already ahead with 83 Believe merchandise and consumers are very open to the product lines We will continue to build the brand by adding an updated product line with our licensees in fashion, home, stationery, mobile accessories and more, “Shibasish Sarkar, Group Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Entertainment said in a statement.

Bhupathi said worldwide that there are several brands that celebrate the love for a particular sport and engage consumers who are passionate about it by offering lifestyle products that allow them to express themselves through merchandise. However, in our country, where we have a billion cricket-mad fans, there is a void of a brand celebrating cricket, ” Bhupathi said in a statement, adding that 83 Believe will fill the void of a cricket-based lifestyle brand through the launch of categories in fashion and beyond.

Merchandise aside, Reliance Entertainment has invested in building popular IPs (intellectual properties) in recent years by making animated adaptations of its popular Bollywood offerings, such as Little Singham and Breaking SimmbaIndian cinema itself has seen the value of large-scale film franchises that go beyond feature film productions and explore, as in the case of something like the Baahubali series, everything from comic books and novels to merchandise, video games and a theme park. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khans Ra.One had tried things like action figures and an electronic game. Traditionally, Hollywood studios have invested in brand deals on movies they distribute in India, iconic franchises like Disney’s Star Wars release everything from toys and clothing to tableware and stationery.

The shelf life of the content is growing and the potential to reach a newer audience is insane, ” said Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO of SoCheers, an independent digital agency in a previous interview with Mint regarding licensing and merchandise deals. .