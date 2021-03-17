Sports
Reliance Entertainment, Mahesh Bhupathi launches merchandise for cricket saga 83
New Delhi: Producers Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films team up with Mahesh Bhupathi’s clothing and accessories company Swag Fashions Hub Pvt Ltd to launch a merchandise collection for their sports drama 83 starring Ranveer Singh.
The Kabir Khan-directed film, scheduled for release on June 4, is based on Indias’ victory in the 1983 World Cup cricket with Singh as captain Kapil Dev. The merchandise brand titled 83 Believe offers cricket-themed products inspired by the Indian team’s victory in the tournament, including apparel, apparel accessories, home furnishings, pillows, crockery, furniture, travel bags, backpacks, drinkware, wall decorations , clocks, and face masks.
Also read | Inside, the madmen are struggling to comply with the new labor laws
Swag is a brand management and licensing company that creates, develops and manages consumer brands run by celebrities. It has signed on celebrities like Virat Kohli, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora and Allu Arjun in the past.
“Reliance Entertainment is focused on strengthening its licensing and merchandise business and building franchises for movies, starting with 83. We are already ahead with 83 Believe merchandise and consumers are very open to the product lines We will continue to build the brand by adding an updated product line with our licensees in fashion, home, stationery, mobile accessories and more, “Shibasish Sarkar, Group Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Entertainment said in a statement.
Bhupathi said worldwide that there are several brands that celebrate the love for a particular sport and engage consumers who are passionate about it by offering lifestyle products that allow them to express themselves through merchandise. However, in our country, where we have a billion cricket-mad fans, there is a void of a brand celebrating cricket, ” Bhupathi said in a statement, adding that 83 Believe will fill the void of a cricket-based lifestyle brand through the launch of categories in fashion and beyond.
Merchandise aside, Reliance Entertainment has invested in building popular IPs (intellectual properties) in recent years by making animated adaptations of its popular Bollywood offerings, such as Little Singham and Breaking SimmbaIndian cinema itself has seen the value of large-scale film franchises that go beyond feature film productions and explore, as in the case of something like the Baahubali series, everything from comic books and novels to merchandise, video games and a theme park. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khans Ra.One had tried things like action figures and an electronic game. Traditionally, Hollywood studios have invested in brand deals on movies they distribute in India, iconic franchises like Disney’s Star Wars release everything from toys and clothing to tableware and stationery.
The shelf life of the content is growing and the potential to reach a newer audience is insane, ” said Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO of SoCheers, an independent digital agency in a previous interview with Mint regarding licensing and merchandise deals. .
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]