Martinez: Ridgefield’s Nester looking for a happy end to the tennis season





Ridgefield High School junior Mikey Nester is still waiting for the high school tennis season to end. His freshman season was interrupted by an attack of appendicitis just before the district tournament. “My stomach hurt for a few days,” Nester said. “We even played a game when my appendix was bad. When we went to the hospital, we found out that it had already jumped. That was a mistake. “ In his second season, he and his doubles partner Jonah Kropp qualified for the state by finishing third in the district tournament. And then the state was canceled because of COVID, he said. Then came his junior season, a weird season played amid the winter weather of February and March.

“It has been a very confusing season,” said Nester. “Our first five games were rained out. It didn’t look very good, it rained every day. There never seemed to be a good time to play, but we started figuring it out towards the end. “ Last Friday, on the last possible day, Ridgefield and Columbia River faced each other for the 2A Greater St. Helens League-title. And it gave Nester a match he will not soon forget. “That was my favorite game I’ve ever played,” Nester said of his fight with River’s Brady Decker last Friday. Nester and Decker, who played at number 3 singles, were the last varsity match left on the field. Nester took the first set 6-2 and tried to win the second set in a tiebreaker. As River led the game 3-2, Nester not only had to win his game to force a draw, he also had to win the set or River would win the game on a tiebreaker.

Not that Nester was aware of that at the time. Nester was leading 5-4 in the tiebreaker when a handy dropshot sent Decker into the fence. While Ridgefield’s supporters celebrated the run, Decker stayed on the ground. “The last few points hurt our legs a little bit, and we stumbled around a bit,” said Nester. While Decker was being treated with severe leg cramps, Nester tried to stay loose. “I was just walking around, and my coach took me to the side and she said, ‘If you lose this, we’ll lose to Columbia River,’” said Nester. No pressure or anything, Mikey. “It was pretty intense, but I just knew I had it in me,” said Nester. Play resumed after a 10-minute delay. Then Nester served out to win his match. The win put Ridgefield and River on a level – in matches, sets and games – making them co-league champions.

“It was pretty scary,” said Nester. ‘Things were just happening everywhere. There were about twenty people on the side shouting after each point. But it was also a lot of fun. The very last point, I don’t know, it was hard to describe the feeling, but it was great. “ The next day, Nester joined fellow junior Ryan Gruber and won two doubles in straight sets at the start of the 2A GSHL tournament. “I needed to get a good night’s sleep (Friday),” said Nester. “I was afraid that I would get cramps the next day.” The league tournament will close on Wednesday and Thursday in the Vancouver Tennis Center. Nester and Gruber will play in the semifinals on Thursday and must reach the final to take place for the district tournament, which will be played in Longview on Friday. “That last game against the No. 1 seed is what we’re most looking forward to,” said Nester, referring to Fort Vancouver’s Sam Crawford and Jeffrey Truong. “We’ve known those guys for a while, and we really want to beat them.”

Last Friday provided a special memory for Nester. And he hopes to add one more later this week, especially considering the end of his previous two seasons. "So this year we are going to hopefully make it count," he said. Tim Martinez is the assistant sports editor / prep coordinator for The Columbian.







