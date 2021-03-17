Girls Hockey: BLF open playoffs by clearing Sartell / Sauk Rapids

The second-seeded Warriors were in a draw with the seventh-seeded SSR until late in the second period, when Emma Booth scored to relax the tight Warriors in the 8-2A quarter-finals section.

It’s absolutely reassuring for us to hit that first goal, Booth said. Then we know we can go ahead and get more. It’s just okay and sets different goals.

After a 3-2 win over top seed Roseau in the regular season final on Saturday, Warriors head coach Jack Freeman liked the way his team played to open the section playoffs with a 4-0 shutout.

This time of year boils down to all the preparation you’ve done for it, Freeman said. I told them the work you put into it should give you confidence to play properly tonight and I thank our children for doing it tonight.





The two captains made contact with the first goal for BLF when Taylor found Larson Booth at 10:25 in the second period.

We’ve been here for five years, so we have a little bit of experience, Larson said. It’s always nerve-racking to play in sections, but we just have to play our game and play the best we can.

Booth’s goal was her 12th of the season leading the Warriors. Larson’s assist was her team leader 11th.

Larson scored her own goal towards the end of the second game, with Macy Peterson tying Larson with a team-leading 11th assist of the year.

(Booth) and (Larson) have been doing that for us all year, Freeman said. The squad was a bit tight when it was 0-0 late in the second period and no one was rewarded. Those two came up and that’s an honor for the kind of kids they are.

The BLF front line showed its speed to help the Warriors get a 26-10 lead after two bouts.

We’re probably one of the fastest teams in our section, Booth said. We just use our speed and stay on the defensive and they make mistakes.

The Warriors came out of the second break with a 2-0 lead and quickly made it 3-0 when Brynne Folden scored on a 1:32 backhand in the period. Mercedes Engstrom got the assist.

It was Folden’s sixth goal of the season and her second game in a row that it just found.

Brynne Folden’s signature backhand goal, Freeman said. It was a great dish from her linemate Mercedes Engstrom and I thought that line was really good for us.

Macy Peterson topped the score with her eighth goal of 2021, with Molly Hagelie getting the assist.

The Warriors surpass the StormNSabres 38-15 with Breya Sawyer bringing in 15 saves. SSR goalkeeper Morgan Dorn counted 34 saves.

Freeman said the emphasis in film on Tuesday’s game was to play ruthlessly in attacks on the net.

We wanted to play this game under the dots as much as possible, Freeman said. It was nice to be rewarded for it.

In the semifinals, the Warriors will receive the No. 3 seeded Alexandria on Thursday, March 18. Alex defeated Buffalo / Maple Lake 2-1 in the quarter-finals Tuesday.

We know how fast they are, Freeman said of Alex. Their attackers are fast. I thought we were tight to start the jitters of the playoffs tonight. So I must have a better start against Alex.

The two teams played a 2-2 draw at Essentia Health Sports Center on March 11. The Warriors defeated the Cardinals February 2-1, 11 in Alexandria.

We just have to be ready for a fight because they are a good team, Larson said. We know we can beat them and what to do.

Sartell / Sauk Rapids 0 0 0 0

Brainerd / Little Falls 0 2 2 4

Second Period: BLF-Emma Booth (Taylor Larson) 10:25, BLF-Taylor Larson (Macy Peterson) 15:34

Third period: BLF-Brynne Folden (Mercedes Engstrom) 1:32, BLF-Macy Peterson (Molly Hagelie) 5:18

Shots on Target: BLF 9-17-12 38, SSR 5-5-5 15

Goals: BLF-Breya Sawyer (saved 15 times); SSR-Morgan Dorn (saved 34 times)

Warriors 4, Sartell / Sauk Rapids 0

Key: Four different Warriors found the net as they progressed to the next round of playoffs.

All in all: BLF 12-4-1, SSR 4-11-2

The next: BLF organizes Thursday, March 18, 7 p.m. Alexandria.