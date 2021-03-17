Diya retains youth TT title, Swastika wins junior crown in national table tennis championship

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)Defending champion Diya Chitale retained the youth girls title with a hard-fought victory, while Swastika Ghosh came from behind to claim her first junior girl crown at the UTT 82nd Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships at the Abhay Prashal here on Tuesday.

The 4-3 triumph was packed with a character assessment lesson for every youngster who watched the match as the Maharashtra girl, 2-3 and 3-5 behind in the sixth game, built confidence first and then the points around her Outsmart Karnataka. rival Yashaswini Ghorphade. The decision maker summed up Diyas’ character in as many words as she drove an 8-0 lead and took the title to a runaway hit and a blockbuster hit, netting her Rs 63,000 in prize money.

The Karnataka girl preferred a defensive mode over her usual defense and attack stance. That was her cardinal mistake and it never paid off. Diya, on the other hand, never let go of her vigilance and reaped the benefits of her rivals’ downsides. Too many net errors also sped up Yashaswinis’s problem, disrupting her rhythm.

Swastika Ghosh, also from Maharashtra, claimed her first Junior Girls crown when she scored a 4-2 win over Haryanas Suhana Saini in the final. Suhana had everything for her until the second game. She took the vital 2-0 lead and won the second game with extended runs. However, Swastika increased the quality of her play and used a mix-match attack on the flanks. They got her the crucial points and sometimes put the Haryana girl in a push-back mode instead of playing herself in and attacking. All this went in favor of the Maharashtra girl who gained momentum. A few of Suhana’s close-to-the-net services did not yield good results. At 10-8, Suhana served the same way, bringing her closer to the Swastikas score. She repeated it in her next, but Swastika was ready and returned briefly. Suhana put it back on the net and gave the Maharashtra girl her title point.

Mixed bags

The Youth Girls semifinals failed to raise their bar and turned out to be quite one-sided. For example, Radhapriya Goel from UP showed tremendous presence of mind and quickly seized the opportunities yesterday, but she was not okay today. Her opponent and defending champion Diya Chitale was indeed in her own zone. Still, the UP girl was expected to show dynamism and bring a few varieties to the table against an attacking rival.

That was very lacking and that may be why the first semifinal was missing the bite. The second one between Anannya Basak and Yashaswini Ghorpade had a twist to the story, at least in the opening match. But the Karnataka girl, despite losing the first on extended points, brought an appearance of stability. So much so, she hit a nice rhythm and cooled cool to slow down the attacking Maharashtra girls. What was admirable about Yashaswini was that she managed to keep the ball on the table and rack up her points in a run. Rattled as she was, Anannya just did the whole catch up.

However, the semi-finals of the Junior Girls had all the tension. Delhis Lakshita Narag, who had proven to be a late bloomer so far in the tournament, today was no different. Trailing 0-2 against the best-placed Swastika Ghosh, the Delhi girl hit back nicely to equalize the score. But Lakshitas reversing it was that from then on she did not silence her Maharashtra opponent. However, Swastika took her moments to give her a better medal color.

By contrast, Suhana Saini did the opposite of everything with Lakshita in her semi-final against Tamil Nadu’s Nithyashree Mani. Trailing 0-2, the Haryana girl slowly climbed the ladder. Nithyashree, on the other hand, couldn’t be matched to absorb the pressure and self-destruct game after game.

Another notable quality between the two was Suhana’s never-say-that attitude during the tournament. She had been in many difficult situations and still managed to find a way to get out. Nithyashree, from a comfort zone, could never end well, except in the quarterfinals yesterday.

The awards ceremony took place in the main hospitality of MP Singh, Secretary of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Union. The program was chaired by Dhanraj Chaudhary, treasurer of the Asian Table Tennis Union. Om Soni, Vice President of the Indian Table Tennis Federation, and League Director N Ganesan attended as a special guest. MP Table Tennis Association General Secretary Jayesh Acharya, Treasurer Pramod Gangarade, Rinku Acharya, Nilesh Ved had a special presence. The program was led by Gaurav Patel and the vote of thanks was presented by Amit Kotia.