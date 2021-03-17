Cricket: Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal cause a headache for the Indian selection





Devdutt Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw

Image Credit: Gulf News archive

The T20 World Cup is upon us. In eight months, India will host the ICC Mens T20 World Cup after a change of host. Australia was supposed to implement it in 2020, but then the corona virus intervened. The 2020 edition was thus postponed to 2021 and India offered to host it. So the original 2021 edition in India will now be hosted by Australia in 2022. Confusing? I thought so. Simply put, India will now host the T20 World Cup in November 2021 and Australia will host it in 2022. Leave everything else out. Where is Rohit Sharma? All T20 jousts between India and England were largely intended to select the squad for the World Cup. So don’t worry if Rohit Sharma isn’t selected for all matches. Will be there in the World Cup team. The Hitman has been kept from the first two games to test openers for teaming up with the Mumbai Indians captain in the World Cup. Sounds logical. England’s matches offer Indian cricket players the opportunity to stake their claim for a place in the squad. This is why Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are on the team. The duo pushed their way into the Indian squad based on excellent shows that sent the Mumbai Indians to the Indian Premier League title in 2020. Yadav was unlucky to be kicked off for the third game, despite not hitting on his debut. Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal will remember the UAE IPL for several reasons. Shaws form was so dire that Delhi Capitals had to drop him while Padikkal made a dream debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Karnatakas Padikkal wore the rich form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament, finishing as the second highest runner behind Shaw. Young Shaw led Mumbai to victory in the 50-over tournament, scoring over 800 runs. Suryakumar Yadav also weighed well for Mumbai. Shaw and Padikkal may have missed berth for the English series, but their time will certainly come. Kishans’ exciting debut may be a setback for these aspirants. Both are openers. India has Sharma and KL Rahul to open the innings. Then there is Shikar Dhawan, another successful opener. Now we have Kishan in the mix. Where are Shaw and Padikkal? No lock actually. Don’t even think about the middle order. It’s packed. A lesson from Rishabh Pant Padikkal and Shaw are young. They can wait for the right opportunity. Look at Rishabh Pant. He was the child prodigy struggling for form in IPL 2020. The Test series in Australia changed his fortune. Breathtaking blows won the Tests in Australia and against England in India have catapulted Pant to the Indian T20 squad. He is a proven match winner. Padikkal and Shaw also have to bide their time. IPL 2021 in April and May will provide cricketers with more opportunities to get selectors’ attention. But by the end of the series in England, the selectors would have made a decision. It would take an extraordinary set of scores to penetrate the Indian team. It is still possible. After all, this is cricket, where the uncertainties are glorious. So don’t write off Shaw and Padikkal. @RTLNews Shyam A. Krishna is a Senior Associate Editor at Gulf News.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos