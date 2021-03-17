The SU student who becomes a rising star in tennis media

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered straight to your inbox.

Gill Gross was 15 years old when he was selected as a ball boy for the US Open. After a tryout in which he chased tennis balls and threw them to a linesman, Gross was the youngest of 70 ball boys, chosen from 400 people. He called his experience at the Open the best three weeks of my life.

Later in high school, he combined his passion for tennis with his talent in journalism and interned at a high school radio station. The radio station eventually shut down, and he created a YouTube channel called Monday Match Analysis, which provided analysis and commentary on tennis matches from the day before.

Gross, now a senior at Syracuse University, has more than 8,000 subscribers, but that’s not his greatest achievement. In 2020 his tennis podcast, Three A Tennis Show, was picked up by Tennis Channel.

If (the radio station) kept running, I never would have felt the need to start a YouTube channel, Gross said. This wouldn’t have happened without it being negative.

His YouTube show originally covered every sport that Gross was interested in, such as football and basketball. But when he got a follower, he realized that most of his subscribers were watching him for his tennis content, and he began to focus his attention solely on the sport. In addition to analysis of matches, Gross also interviewed people from the tennis world who might interest his viewers.

In July 2020, Gross interviewed Amy Lundy, a tennis analyst at FiveThirtyEight, and Joel Drucker, a longtime tennis journalist on Tennis channelThen Lundy came to him with an idea for a podcast centered on the big three of Tennis: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Joel and I had been spent a year messing around with a podcast idea and didn’t really go through with it because we felt we needed a third person, Lundy said. I was so impressed with Gill that I got the idea to let him be our traffic cop as well as a contributor.

Three became yet another outlet for Gross to showcase his broadcast talent. After making episodes for a few months, Tennis Channel decided to add the show to their podcast network. The process to become a member was a long one, Drucker said. But now the podcast has a bigger platform than before, and Gross is making new connections throughout the journalistic world.

It’s a great honor to be a part of Tennis Channel and be a part of the podcast network, it says a lot about the quality of the show, and it really appeals to Gill a lot, Drucker said. He be mentioned the link Amy and I needed to take it to the next level.

Gross ability to join the team and get the podcast going right away, links back to its competitive nature. He decided to come to Syracuse to study because the broadcasts were so competitive. Lots of people try it out, so you have to earn your spot on the airwaves, he said.

And Gross did just that, after nearly four years in Syracuse, Gross has been involved with numerous media organizations on campus. In addition to his work at CitrusTV, Z89 and others, he mentions men’s basketball games for WAER and tennis games for the ACC network.

Despite all of his recent success, Gross continues to expand his YouTube channel. He said tennis is his favorite sport because of the individual competition, and he likes to receive messages from people who started to enjoy tennis more because of his show.

Gross is now just two months away from graduating. He doesn’t have a job right after college, but he plans to continue with Monday Match Analysis and Three in hopes of taking them to the next level. Lundy, who has been working closely with him for several months, knows he has a future. Not only does he have the talent, but he also has all the extra skills necessary to make him a great asset.

Some of it is insane, but he has that timing, that warmth and that authority that I think will take him far, Lundy said.