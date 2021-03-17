Fairmont Area hockey teams fall into section openers | News, sports, jobs





MANKATO – Fairmont Area second goalkeeper Hadley Artz stopped a game-best 58 shots to keep the Cardinals in the postseason game. However, the No. 2 seeded Mankato East Cougars defeated the No. 7 seeded Fairmont Area Cardinals 7-1 during Section 3A quarter-final hockey action Tuesday night at the All Seasons Arena in Mankato. Mankato East will take on Marshall with number 3 tonight at 7 p.m. in the All Seasons Arena in Mankato. Artz’s great performance failed to overcome the Cougars’ astonishing 65-14 advantage. Fairmont Area closes the season with a record of 5-13. Kailey Newton of Mankato East got the sectional game score started with a goal at 7:28 from the first period on a helper from Evey Johnson. Bella Larson hit an equalizer for the Cardinals with help from Hannah Goerndt at 3:40, but it would be the Cardinals’ only goal in the matchup. Mankato East scored three goals in both the second and third periods. McKenzie Keller scored unassisted with 15:55 left in the second, then Kaylee Eykyn used an assist from Christine Kim with 11:43 left and Keller scored again at 8:40 with a double helper from Jess Eykyn and Hannah Rigdon. Keller completed a hat-trick with an unassisted goal in the third period at 4:05 pm, after which the Eykyn’s combined for a goal with 1:57 left. Jess Eykyn used an assist from Kaylee Eykyn for the score. Keller scored well again with 1:20 left. Hailey Baker stopped 13 shots to take the victory for the Cougars. Scoring plays 1st period ME – Kailey Newton (Evey Johnson), 7:28. FA – Bella Larson (Hannah Goerndt), 3:40 am. 2nd period ME-McKenzie Keller (unassisted), 15:55. ME-Kaylee Eytyn (Christine Kim), 11:43. ME – McKenzie Keller (Jess Eykyn, Hannah Rigdon), 8:40. 3rd period ME – McKenzie Keller (unassisted), 4:05 PM. ME – Jess Eykyn (Kaylee Eykyn), 1:57. ME – McKenzie Keller (unaided), 1:20. Boys hockey Luverne 9, Fairmont Area 4 – Luverne scored six consecutive goals to end the Fairmont Area season in Section 3A play-in-action Tuesday night in Luverne. Fairmont Area with No. 10 members closes the season with a record of 0-18. 7-seeded Luverne will compete against No. 2-seeded Litchfield / Dassel-Cokato on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Litchfield. Fairmont Area started scoring with a goal at 12:58 in the opening period when Alec Reutzel used an assist from Brock Lutterman for the first score of the game. Then Luverne started to run. Cade Wenninger scored four consecutive goals for the hometown Cardinals. Wenninger used a Carlton Oftedahl assist at 3:18 of the first period, then a Cooper Arends assist with 3:41 pm left in the middle segment. Wenninger scored again, this time an unassisted goal with 11:59 left, then used a double helper from Zachary Kruse and Oftedahl with 9:03 left. Oftedahl then scored an unassisted goal with 4:53 left in the middle segment, before Fairmont Area went on its own. Lincoln Becker used an assist from Eli Anderson for a goal with 4:19 to go, then Hartley Aust scored a power play goal with help from Nate Rakness with 41 seconds left in the second half. Kaiden Musser finished the Fairmont Area run with a power play goal on a double helper from Alexander Moeller and Lutterman with 12:14 left in the third period. Brock Behrend scored twice for Luverne in the third period, both without assistance, and together with Arends was one of the two on a helper for an Oftedahl goal. Luverne overshot Fairmont Area 57-28 in the matchup. Scoring plays 1st period FA – Alec Reutzel (Brock Lutterman), 12:58 PM. LUV – Cade Wenninger (Carlton Oftedahl), 3:18. 2nd period LUV – Cade Wenninger (Cooper Arends), 15:41. LUV – Cade Wenninger (without assistance), 11:59 SH. LUV – Cade Wenninger (Zachary Kruse, Carlton Oftedahl), 10:49. LUV-Carlton Oftedahl (unassisted), 4:53. FA – Lincoln Becker (Eli Anderson), 4:19. FA-Hartley Aust (Nate Rakness), 0:41 PP. 3rd period FA – Kaiden Musser (Alexander Moeller, Brock Lutterman), 12:14 PP. LUV-Brock Behrend (unassisted), 11:29. LUV-Carlton Oftedahl (Brock Behrend, Cooper Arends), 8:17. LUV-Brock Behrend (unaided), 2:07. Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox







