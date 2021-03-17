Sports
Indian table tennis players Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra in action, get a full schedule
Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra are favorites to qualify in singles. The duo also sees a mixed double berth.
Indian table tennis stars Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra are expected to secure their berths for the Tokyo Olympics at the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Doha, Qatar from Thursday.
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sutirtha Mukherjee will be the other two Indians competing for a spot in Tokyo at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiya Arena.
Manika Batra is in good shape. She reached the semi-finals at the World Singles Qualification Tournament and was one step short of making the Tokyo cut.
Both Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan suffered shocking losses to lower-ranked opponents in the first round of qualifying, while Sutirtha left Mukherjee in the second round.
however, the Indian table tennis players expects to perform better at the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
How the qualifying process works at Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament
The Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament offers Tokyo 2020 seats in the singles and mixed doubles categories.
Six players in men’s and women’s singles qualify for Tokyo from this event.
Players are divided into groups based on geographic regions of Central Asia, South Asia, East Asia and Southeast Asia. Players from West Asia have already qualified for Tokyo and will not play in this Doha tournament.
Players compete in a round-robin format in their respective groups, and the winner of each group qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics.
The runner-up in each group will be on the reserve list to make it to the Tokyo Olympics.
With five group winners (including West Asia) receiving an Olympic spot, the sixth and final spot will be awarded to the highest ranked player on the reserve list, which will be decided according to the ITTF Olympic Qualifying Rankings in April.
In mixed doubles, there is only one spot in Tokyo up for grabs, which is determined by the winner of a knockout tournament, with second place being the reserve pair.
What to Expect at the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament
World Champion No. 32 Sharath Kamal and World Champion No. 37 G Sathiyan are the highest ranked men’s singles players in the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
The Indian table tennis duo plays in the South Asian group, which has only three players in total, the third being Pakistanis. Rameez Mohammed, which is ranked 690.
One of Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan is expected to confirm their Tokyo berth at the tournament, while the other is expected to advance from the reserve list. However, both will be wary of avoiding an upset defeat to a lower placed opponent.
In the women’s singles world number 62 Manika Batra and world number 95 Sutirtha Mukherjee are the second and fourth best placed players.
However, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee are the only two participants in the group in South Asia, so it’s going to be a full-blown shootout for a berth for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
In the mixed doubles, world No. 19 Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra are the only Indian duo in the fray, where they are the second-best-ranked pair.
Their main opponents for a spot in Tokyo are expected to be the world-class South Koreans Lee Sangsu and Jeon Jihee
Sangsu and Jihee are in good shape after reaching the mixed doubles final at the WTT Star Contender Doha last week.
Indian table tennis schedule and tee times for India at Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament
All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)
Thursday March 18
South Asia Men’s Singles Round 13 – 12:30 pm IST
Mixed Doubles Tour from 4 – 4.30 pm IST
South Asia Men’s Singles Round 14 – 5:00 PM IST
Mixed Doubles Quarter Final – 8:00 PM IST
South Asia Women’s Singles Final: Manika Batra vs Sutirtha Mukherjee – 10:00 PM IST
Men’s Singles Final South Asia – 10:40 PM IST
Friday, March 19
Mixed Doubles Semi-Final – 6:45 PM IST
Saturday March 20
Mixed Doubles Final – 12:30 pm IST
Main photo: ITTF
