Tobias Harris, fueled by alleged All-Star snub, powers Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers swingman Tobias Harris thinks he should have been an All-Star this season.

The 28-year-old is trying to support his cause, as evidenced by the 30 points he collected in Tuesday night’s 99-96 come-from-behind win over the New York Knicks in Philadelphia.

But he also offers other memories.

After knocking down a turnaround jumper over swingman Reggie Bullock with 1:49 left in the regulations that gave the Sixers a four-point lead, Harris decided to remind everyone how he feels about that alleged disapproval. “I am an All-Star!” he was caught saying by the cameras of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“That’s definitely what I said,” Harris said after the game. “For me, that’s just confirmation for myself. I know the fans know that, but for themselves and for myself, especially for making those great plays. I’m just trying to find motivation in different areas. That’s one thing. from.”



1 Related

Harris, who averaged 20.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4 assists this month, has the support of his teammates and coaches – especially as he helps a Sixers team play without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who has at least two weeks out. with a bruise of the left knee bone.

“He was pissed off,” said Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons, referring to Harris and his omission from the All-Star team. “He should have been an All-Star. You have some guys – myself and Joel on this team, and then Tobias, I think people just take for granted how talented he is. If he was on the team, then I know. don’t want to take something away from other All-Stars, but if he was on another team, he’ll put those numbers up. Obviously he can. But obviously it went the way it went, but he is, whatever To us he’s an All-Star, he’s one of those guys who can get it done, go get a bucket. He’s a big player. “

Harris also acknowledged that he is taking up the challenge of trying to lead the Sixers out with Embiid. Led by Simmons and Harris, the Sixers have won six games in a row and are competing in Wednesday’s showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks with a record of 28-12 at the Eastern Conference.

“It’s a new challenge for us as a team,” said Harris. “And I want to embrace that challenge because I know how good a team we are with him. I know how good a team we are, even without having him. So of course we need him, but at the same time I embrace all those teams. What anyone has to say doesn’t affect me, because I know when I look everyone in that dressing room in the eye before the game, we’re ready to go out and win. ”

Sixers coach Doc Rivers knows that Harris is playing with a little extra edge in his game, especially considering he hasn’t yet to make an All-Star appearance during his 10-year career.

“I’m sure it will fuel him,” Rivers said. “He’s an All-Star in my opinion. And that’s not a light one; I guess when someone says they mean someone else isn’t. Everyone deserves it, but Tobias is one too. I think. that Tobias wants to win, but I still think he thinks he should have been on the All-Star team, and I agree. “

Disapproval aside, Harris said he had even more motivation to make sure the Sixers shut down victory on Tuesday night.

“It’s Joel’s birthday,” Harris said. “So I wanted to make sure he could eat his cake in peace and enjoy his birthday today. Emotions for me honestly, it’s the challenge that awaits this squad and this big guy team. How we do it. and we have to find our identity and who we are on the floor. And we have been doing it night in, night out so far. “