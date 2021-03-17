Annawan-Wethersfield football to prove they are among the best in the state | High School Soccer – QCVarsity.com





OTHER TEAMS TO WATCH Mercer County: The Golden Eagles highlighted a 7-4 season with their first postseason win since the 2013 Class 2A quarter-finals and tied with Princeville (7-3) for second place in the Lincoln Trail with a 5-2 conference mark . Key returners include senior linebacker Matthew Gray (56 tackles, six TFLs), a unanimous first-team All-LTC pick, and classmate Trace Seefeld (70 tackles, 14 TFLs), a first-teamer in both directions. Offensively, senior running back Braden Williams put 973 yards and 11 TDs to the ground and posted just under 1,200 yards in total and was the second team All-LTC; Gray came in with 16 receptions for 327 yards and a touchdown. Ridgewood: With 6-4 (4-3 LTC) and reaching the 1A playoffs, the first journey since the Cambridge and AlWood partnership began in the fall of 2010, the Spartans have a DI talent in the recent Illinois signer Lucas Althaus. The senior was the first team All-LTC at the end with 21 receptions for 273 yards and two TDs and also had 45 tackles. Senior fullback / linebacker DJ VanHouten was the first team on the defensive with 65 tackles and rushed for 414 yards; junior wide receiver Lucas Kessinger (30 receptions, 499 yards, nine TDs, 72 tackles) was the first team in offense. A second team All-LTC pick, senior RB / LB Colton Stahl totaled 837 yards and 11 TDs and also added 59 tackles. Kewanee: Covering their 7-4 finish with a 5-1 result in the Three Rivers Conference’s Mississippi Division, one game behind division winner and Class 3A semi-finalist Princeton and their first playoff win in 20 years, the Boilermakers are backed by the senior running back Tayvian Taylor (1,135 yards, 10 TDs) is a first-team all-conference selection, with junior quarterback and honorable mention All-TRAC Mississippi pick Will Bruno (1,329 passing yards, 14 TDs) for balance. Kewanee should stay strong up front with returning linemen Taybor Conover and James Connor having all the conferences. Morrison: To beat 2019 Class 2A state champion Sterling Newman (13-1) by a match to win the Rock Division of the Three Rivers Conference with a 6-0 league mark, the Mustangs must replace several key components of their 1A quarter-final squad, but they do deliver a pair of second-team All-TRAC Rock Division highlights in junior quarterback Nate Helms (1,063 passing yards, 11 TDs) and center Tyson Smith, as well as senior RB / LB Hunter Newman (823 yards, five TDs; 41 tackles), covering all conference recognition on both sides. Fulton: After a solid finish in the TRAC Rock, 4-2 for third place, the Steamers (5-5) appear to be an excellent candidate to challenge for a conference title with a talented senior class led by all-conference tackle from the first team. Jake North (87 tackles, nine TFLs, five sacks). Offensively, the trio of RBs Ethan Rash (991 yards, 16 TDs) and Kyler Pessman (957 yards, 11 TDs) and QB Connor Barnett (1,077 yards, eight TDs) returns from an offense averaging four touchdowns per game, with classmates and co-conference first Dylan Bridgeman, Max Pannell and Nate Portz to provide advance protection. Orion: After a 3-3 finish at the Three Rivers Rock to put a race behind third-place Fulton in the standings, the Chargers (5-5) set out to set a wave and challenge for a conference title behind such recurring highs as senior racing . back Coby Schultz, who put together a total of 1,153 yards and 14 TDs, including 10 touchdown receptions. Schultz was an honorable mention All-State pick as well as first-team all-conference. All-Conference senior linemen Jayson Johnson and Zach Riddell will bolster the Chargers up front, with junior TE / LB Quinn Hoftender (25 receptions, 420 yards, five TDs, 48 ​​tackles) and junior DB Jared Mohr (47 tackles) other key returnees. Keep an eye on….: Riverdale and Rockridge both narrowly missed the 2019 playoffs with 4-5 records. The Rams return one of the area’s best defenders in first team All-TRAC Rock end Bryan Caves (56 tackles, 12 TFLs) and second team senior end David Arney (1,026 yards, eight TDs). For the Rockets, first team senior defensive tackle Ryan Parchert and second team offensive end Nate Henry (29 receptions, 474 yards, six TDs), along with junior QB Brayden Deem (1976 total yards, 14 TD passes, five rushed TDs), could help the club to come back to the forefront.

