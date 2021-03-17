Ann Arbor Rally: Chelsea, Saline hockey teams remain in the running for regional titles





It was another strong season for the Chelseas hockey team and that success continued on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated Livonia Franklin 4-1 to advance to the Division 3 Regional Semifinals where they compete against Pinckney, who they swept in the regular season. Chelsea led Franklin 2-1 after the first period thanks to unassisted goals from Brendan Wescott and Keegan Montgomery to gain momentum. The Bulldogs were able to pass the game with goals from Tyler Valik and Devin McIntyre in the third period to set their record in the season at 14-1-1. McIntyre and Valik also finished with assists in the win. Goalkeeper Byron Bayer added nine saves to keep Chelseas’s impressive defensive season intact, as it has allowed only four goals in the past nine games. With a win over Pinckney on Thursday, the Bulldogs can compete for their second consecutive regional title and third in the last four years. RELATED: Sports scores in the Ann Arbor area as of March 16, 2021 Salines Cayden Brush, 21, takes the puck in the ice boy varsity match against Pioneer at the Ice Cube in Ann Arbor on Thursday, February 18, 2021. (Alie Skowronski / mlive.com)Alie Skowronski | The Ann Arbor News Saline stops Woodhaven in regional opener The Hornets have had an up and down season, but they extended their season by at least one more game by bypassing Brownstown Woodhaven in the Division 2 regional opener. Saline took the lead over a goal from Brayden Brush after the first period and Josh Peitz’s goal in the second period was enough for the Hornets to take the victory. They improved to 6-10 in the year and will then face Ann Arbor Skyline in Thursday’s regional semifinal. BASKETBALL GIRLS Chelsea’s Sarah Kennings, 22, jumps up to hit the sign above the door for the game against Pinckney at Chelsea High School on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.Jenna Kieser Chelsea takes another SEC White title with victory over Jackson Tony Scheffler wasted no time making sure the Chelseas girls’ basketball team didn’t miss a beat with him becoming the program’s new head coach. The Bulldogs continued to be the Southeastern Conference White’s gold standard as they rolled past Jackson 49-21 to win their fourth straight league title and first under Scheffler. Chelsea improved to 9-2 overall and 7-0 in the conference and have now won 35 of the last 36 conference matches. Building a 20-10 lead at half time, the Bulldogs moved away in the second half to claim victory and keep their streak of league title victories alive. Megan McCalla led Chelsea with 14 points, followed by eight points each from Leila Wells and Emily McCalla. Chelsea will host Manchester the following Thursday before closing the regular season at home against rival Dexter on Friday. The dominant first quarter helps Dexter extend its win streak against Adrian Make it five wins in a row for Dexter after Tuesday’s 61-12 win over Adrian. The Dreadnaughts got to work immediately and were 28-2 ahead after the first quarter and 46-2 at half time. Shannon Schoch led Dexter with 13 points, while Kayla Rivers added 12, Maddi Valentine scored 9, and Sydney Pnacek and Alayna Babut each scored eight. Dexter will try to keep his win streak alive when it hosts Jackson on Thursday. BOYS Dexter’s Colin Parachek, 23, shoots over Jackson’s Cayman Harris (21) during a boys’ basketball game at Jackson High School on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Dexter won the game against Jackson.J. Scott Park | MLive.com Dexter takes care of things to set up the showdown for the league title The Dreadnaughts did whatever it took to take out Adrian 57-42 in a crucial SEC-White matchup. With the win, Dexter improved to 12-3 overall and 7-2 in the SEC-White, while also expanding his win streak to six games. Dexter led 21-10 after the first quarter, but was equal to 31 at half time. But the Dreadnaughts stalled the defense in the second half, holding Adrian at 11 points to secure victory and set up a showdown with rival Chelsea (11-2, 8-1 SEC-White) for part of the conference title. on Friday. . Colin Parachek led Dexter with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Cal Bavineau posted a double-double with 11 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Evan Haroldson added 10 points and Sam Sterlitz finished with eight points and three blocks. Dexter won the first game with Chelsea 61-45 in February.

