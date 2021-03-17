How’s Drew Brees’ NBC deal going? Romo contract, ESPN and other crews provide hints | Drew Brees

Drew BreesFootball’s future has come into sharper focus this week with his retirement from the NFL and New Orleans Saints, but it won’t get him far from the game he’s been playing for decades.

The quarterback announced on Sunday that his career would end after 20 seasons, and he confirmed the next morning that he had accepted a deal to join the NBC broadcast squad as an analyst.

But questions remain, such as:

How’s Brees deal with other former players calling games faring?

Where can Saints fans expect Brees’s next face on TV?

Will there be a Brees-themed telestrator nickname coming soon that is as strangely accurate as “Romostradamus?”

Let’s start by breaking down what we know – and what we don’t know – regarding Brees’ deal to join NBC.

WHAT IS GOING ON?

Unlike the NFL, television networks are not required to provide exhaustive details of the contracts they issue. Some basic contract figures are reported under the largest broadcasting names, led by Tony Romo has a whopping 10-year deal, $ 180 million to direct CBS coverage.

That’s not yet the case for Brees, although it’s clear his annual earnings will take a bit of a dip from his playing days. The future Hall-of-Famer ended his Saints career on a $ 50 million 2-year deal and career income of nearly $ 270 million.

When news first broke for the 2020 season that Brees had chosen to join NBC, it was reported that he did so while passing on a similar offer from ESPN at a salary of $ 6 million a year. The duration of the contract offers was not specified, but NBC’s offer was “competitive” with that figure, according to a report by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post

“I’m part of the team now, a new team,” Brees said in an interview on the Today Show this week. “I am excited about that journey. I love staying close to the game of football, it has been such an important part of my life.”

WHERE WILL THE RACES BEGIN?

No plans have yet been announced for a Brees slide to NBC’s Sunday Night Football booth, with longtime host Cris Collinsworth likely to remain in that seat alongside Al Michaels for 2021.

A tradition like no other The @CollinsworthPFF Slide is iconic. pic.twitter.com/e4U2AqHAjd Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 10, 2018

Brees is expected to play a role as a studio analyst for SNF coverage next season, and his workweek will extend to Saturday as an analyst for NBC’s coverage of Notre Dame football.

Brees played collegially about a 2-hour drive from Notre Dame at Purdue University. The Boilermakers and Fighting Irish are scheduled to defeat this upcoming season for the first time since 2014.

“We know Drew will apply the same work ethic and continuous positive attitude to everything he touches at NBC Sports,” NBC Sports Group Chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a statement, “and we know, as his new teammates, that the hell better us. makes. “

NBC hasn’t specified any long-term plans for its SNF booth staff or Brees’ role, but other networks have turned to three-man operations when incorporating new faces – ESPN in particular.

Since years of color commentator Jon Gruden, now head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, left ESPN after the 2017 season, Monday Night Football has featured a revolving door of hosts and analysts. The changes began in 2018 with now-non-retired, tight-sided Jason Witten taking the role of an analyst alongside Joe Tessitore, who took the place of Mike Tirico in play-by-play.

Booger McFarland joined as a sideline analyst, particularly through the perimeter of the field in what became known as the “Boogermobile”. When Witten returned to the Dallas Cowboys roster the following season, McFarland went to the stand.

Last season, Monday Night Football completely handed over his team, choosing Steve Levy in play-by-play alongside former NFL players Brian Griese and Louis Riddick.

HOW WOULD THE RACES STACK THE DEAL?

If NBC’s offer is indeed in the $ 6 million a year range, Brees would get near the top of broadcast analysts before even stepping into a box.

Romo’s original deal with CBS to replace longtime color commentator Phil Simms was a 3-year deal that averaged just over $ 3.3 million per season. The former Cowboys quarterback became by far the highest paid in his field last March when he agreed to his new deal with CBS, averaging north of $ 17 million a year.

That deal came after failing to pull former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning into the broadcast booth, and with ESPN ready to offer a deal to Romo was worth $ 140 million

Romo’s energy and insight – often mentioning the outcome of plays before they take place – aided his emergence as a fan favorite on Sunday. But the known salaries for his peers are falling quickly behind him.

Troy Aikman, the longtime color commentator for FOX, reportedly earned in the reach of $ 7.5 million per year next to Joe Buck. Collinsworth’s salary on the Sunday Night Football broadcast is reportedly on the order of $ 4 million.

Witten was reportedly offered a multi-year deal valued at a whopping $ 4.5 million a year after his only year with the MNF crew, when Gruden’s salary was reported at $ 6 millionbefore his departure.

Some secondary hosts, such as CBS ‘Rich Gannon, Jay Feely, James Lofton, and Adam Archuleta, had salaries reported anywhere from $ 59,000 to $ 955,000.

DO TIMES CHANGE?

Should Brees eventually take Collinsworth’s seat in the SNF booth, Aikman would remain the only longtime color commentator on one of the major networks that broadcast weekly NFL games.

TRANSMISSION ANALISTS SINCE 2010

FOX

2020 : Troy Aikman; Daryl Johnson; Mark Schlereth; Jonathan Vilma; Brock Huard; Greg Jennings

: Troy Aikman; Daryl Johnson; Mark Schlereth; Jonathan Vilma; Brock Huard; Greg Jennings Previous: Charles Davis; Round Barber; Chris Spielman; Greg Olsen; Tiki Barber; John Lynch; Matt Millen; David Diehl; Brady Quinn; Mike Eruzione; Kirk Morrison; Matt Hasselbeck; Brian Billick; Tim Ryan; Heath Evans; Mike Martz; Jim Mora; Chad Pennington; Kurt Warner; Ross Tucker

CBS

2020 : Tony Romo; Adam Archuleta; Charles Davis; Trent Green; James Lofton; Jay Feely

: Tony Romo; Adam Archuleta; Charles Davis; Trent Green; James Lofton; Jay Feely Previous: Phil Simms; Rich Gannon; Trent Green; Dan Fouts; Steve Tasker; Solomon Wilcots; Chris Simms; Steve Beurlein; Dan Dierdorf; Randy Cross

NBC / SNF

2020 (including play-offs) : Cris Collinsworth; Tony Dungy

: Cris Collinsworth; Tony Dungy Previous (including playoffs): Rodney Harrison; Kurt Warner; Doug Flutie; Mike Mayock

ESPN

2020 : Brian Griese; Louis Riddick

: Brian Griese; Louis Riddick Previous: Booger McFarland; Jason Witten; Jon Gruden; Ron Jaworski

Collinsworth has faced Michaels since the 2008 season, while Aikman has led the FOX analyst squad alongside Joe Buck since 2002. Gruden represented nine years of stability on Monday Night Football from 2009-17, before shaking up the past few years.

But the shift to Romo in 2017 was the biggest change of all, with Simms transitioning to a studio role in 1998 after 19 years in the CBS booth. The last 13 seasons of Simms in that role came with Jim Nantz, who is still the play. -by-play announcer on CBS alongside Romo.

