Morgan is a pioneer of white ball cricket: Buttler

Skipper Eoin Morgan is one of the “pioneers” of the white ball, who has taken English cricket to another level with his incredible leadership, his deputy Jos Buttler estimates.

Morgan, who had ended his country’s 44-year wait for the first ODI World Cup title in 2019, became England’s first player and fourth overall to play 100 times in T20 cricket on Tuesday.

He celebrated the milestone moment with an eight-wicket victory over India in the third T20.

“He has been a pioneer of English white ball cricketers. He has always been one of the leaders,” Buttler told reporters after England took a 2-1 lead in the five-game streak here on Tuesday.

Continuing his praise for his skipper, Buttler said Morgan along with Kevin Pietersen has taken their white ball cricket to another level.

“They were two guys that I always looked up to in white ball teams who could do a little bit differently, who could move the game forward and look ahead.

“He’s been a pioneer, as a player to begin with. And certainly as a captain and leader. He’s taken English white ball cricket to a place, it’s never been before, to be honest. incredible way.

“Everyone loves to play for him. The environment he has created, the group we have at the moment, is just as much fun to play in as ever. As a very good team, he and a few others are a great engine there. been of it.

“He’s a selfless man. Today it’s really about him and it’s no mean feat to hit 100 caps,” he added.

Buttler, who has previously appeared in the role of finisher, went on to say that he got Morgan’s full backing to play as an opener in T20Is after his skipper promoted him in 2018.

“Now I have the full support of Morgs (Eoin Morgan) to do that and that gives me a lot of confidence. And I think I really enjoyed the role today as I always do,” Buttler, who scored a match. -winning unbeaten 83, said.

“Yes, it is (opening) my preference in T20 cricket. But I will always be open-minded, I’m sure certain teams can ask me to hit somewhere else, but I know Morgs would like me to open. in this team and do so with his support. “

When asked if the knock has ended the debate over who to open up, he said, “I think people quite enjoy talking about it. And yes, I certainly feel the pressure at times.”

“Every time I do that, I have the chance to try and defend a case because you know there are of course a lot of us who can open the battle for this team.”

“Eoin is always clear with any player about what he expects of them, and how much he supports people to do that job. Right now he wants me to be open and support me 100 percent. So that gives me a lot of confidence. only left at the end and it is a fantastic feeling to see a side house. “

The Rajasthan Royals cricketer is struggling to score free against Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL and in the first T20I the leg spinner held him lbw but things were different in the third match.

Skipper Virat Kohli defended a modest 157 and pushed over to Chahal early in the fourth, but only to see Buttler counterattack in his unbeaten 52 ball knock with four sixes and five boundaries.

“I felt it was a great opportunity to try to attack him. The ball had swayed a bit in front of the seamers and was standing up, so I felt like spin was going to be the best time to attack in Powerplay” , he explained.