Indoors in Spring: A Look at Wildcat Football on the Way to Fall

Offensive coordinator and receiver coach Courtney Messingham and some offensive players gave an update on the growth of the Kansas State attack – including a preview of some new Wildcats – at Tuesday’s press conference.

Last season, one of K-State’s biggest attacking problems was consistency in the wide receiver position. They just never really got together, and the passing game suffered injuries in the reception room – and down the line and at the quarterback.

“What I think some people are missing is it’s the whole offense,” Messingham said. “A few [opportunities] we actually had someone in the face of the quarterback. … It’s more than just the single individual receiver, it’s the o-line, it’s the quarterback, it’s the wide open ones that open up. All of us as a group putting ourselves in a position to make a play. “

The Wildcats probably won’t have a standout wide receiver again this season, but the depth on position could help K-State make some noise in passing play.

“I am very happy with Keenan Garber,” said Messingham. Apparently, Malik [Knowles] and a [Phillip] Brooks now knows so much about our offense after being here for two seasons. They were easy to coach and they did a good job helping some of the younger guys. “

The two leading receivers for K-State’s already lackluster passing game were a running back and tight ending, one of whom is headed to the NFL Draft and won’t return next season.

Fortunately, K-State found a transfer-tight ending to close that gap to senior Daniel Imatorbhebhe, who has spent time in both Illinois and USC.

‘Daniel is a really good football player. You can tell he’s played a lot of football and has a lot of experience just from the way he runs routes, the way he understands defenses, ”said sixth-year senior quarterback Skylar Thompson. “What I really like about Daniel is that he is very physical with his routes and uses his large frame to open up.”

K-State will also return its most explosive and prolific offensive playmaker, sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn. Behind him on the way back will be a committee of classmates.

Who impressed most in the early spring workouts? Sophomore Joe Ervin, who signed out last season.

“The first two or three workouts before we got on the pads, it felt like ‘I don’t know where he is’. But once we got on pads… he did a phenomenal job doing what we saw him do as a real freshman, ”said Messingham. “We are really happy with the progress he has made this spring.”

Thompson returns for the sixth year after losing most of last season due to a seasonal shoulder injury and surgery. He was aiming for a return in June, but Messingham said he does reps in seven-on-seven exercises and throws to live receivers, but is still out of touch.

He is the likely starter for the start of the season.

“I attacked my drug addiction clinic every day,” said Thompson. “I will be positive about this and I will come back better than before. That’s been my way of thinking since the day I had surgery. “

The Wildcats also have promising talent behind Thompson. Sophomore Will Howard was thrown into the fire last season and performed well at times. Messingham has been impressed with how he has grown both mentally and physically this season, especially with his confidence in running the football.

True freshman Jake Rubley is talented, but Messingham said the game hasn’t slowed down for him yet. Sophomore Years Lewis was also impressed.

“Years has the best arm talent on our team, I think everyone in that room will say that,” Thompson said. “He has a natural ability to throw the ball.”

K-State also has a wealth of returning talent along the offensive line. Messingham describes his offense as a physical “knock your socks off” offense and that starts with the trenches.

“Day and night from where it was when we started the fall camp last year,” said Messingham. “The biggest reason is that those young men were forced to play … The growth and mental side that we see in those guys has been really good. Now they need to get back to where they are the most physically dominant they can be. “

The first game of the year for K-State will be a Labor Day weekend trip to Arlington, Texas, to take on Stanford at AT&T Stadium in the Allstate Kickoff Classic, before completing their non-conference schedule with home games against Southern Illinois. and Nevada.