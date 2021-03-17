Dow Tennis Classic turns into $ 125,000 WTA event





The Dow Tennis Classic, which has been held annually at the Greater Midland Tennis Center since 1989, announced in a press release on Tuesday that it had moved from a US Tennis Association $ 100,000 event to a Women’s Tennis Association $ 125,000 event.

Additionally, the Dow Tennis Classic is now held every November instead of February, with this year’s tournament, as previously announced, running from November 1-7, 2021.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to join the WTA and recognize this as an opportunity to take the Dow Tennis Classic to the next level,” said Steve Cook, Executive Director of the Greater Midland Tennis Center. “Since its inception, the Dow Tennis Classic has had a rich history of introducing the best players to tennis while positively impacting the Great Lakes Bay Region.” The press release said the event will not only have more prize money, but will also attract higher-ranked players and provide an enhanced guest experience.

As the world leader in women’s professional sports, the WTA consists of more than 1,650 players and is recognized as one of the most high-profile sports organizations. In May 2012, the WTA introduced WTA 125K Series events, a new stream of tournaments that offers emerging markets the opportunity to showcase women’s professional tennis, giving emerging players the chance to play additional tournament matches and earn ranking points. In 2019, the WTA hosted 11 WTA 125K Series events in eight countries that attracted top players such as Bianca Andreescu, Eugenie Bouchard, Jennifer Brady and Jessica Pegula. With a total prize pool of $ 125,000 and 160 champion ranking points, WTA 125K Series events are one tier above the ITF World Tennis Tour and USTA Pro Circuit. The Dow Tennis Classic previously offered $ 100,000 in prize money and 140 ranking points for the champion. “We look forward to welcoming the Dow Tennis Classic to our line-up of WTA 125 (K) series of tournaments that will provide a great opportunity for the next generation of WTA stars,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. “Midland has a rich history of hosting world-class tennis events, where current WTA stars Coco Gauff, Caty McNally and Shelby Rogers have had success, and we are confident that the new WTA 125 (K) event will be no exception. to be.” The Dow Tennis Classic was previously the longest-running women’s event on the USTA Pro Circuit. “The Dow Tennis Classic has been a staple of the USTA Pro Circuit family for over 30 years and we have been incredibly fortunate to witness the growth of the event during that time,” said Megan Rose, Major’s Managing Director. Events at the USTA. “We are delighted to see them rise to a WTA 125K and will encourage them as they continue their tradition of world-class tennis combined with world-class hospitality in Midland.” In February 2020, Dow announced a three-year extension of its title sponsorship, keeping the tournament at the Greater Midland Tennis Center through 2023.

