Duangpai, the WHS hockey team ends Marshall’s season in overtime

MARSHALL – Dawson Duangpais ‘goal with 7:33 remaining in the second extra period gave Worthington a 5-4 win over host Marshall in the Section 3A boys’ high school hockey opener on Tuesday night.

The Trojans, seeded ninth in the tournament against eighth of the Tigers, almost won the game by rules. But the Tigers withdrew their goalkeeper late in the third period and scored with less than a minute to go, making the game 4-4.

Despite that disappointment, the Trojans were ready for action in the extension.

Thanks to the boys, they just fought their butts off, said head coach Tyler Nienkerk. For us it was just a draw. Just go get another one. No one was down, everyone was confident. We thought we could get one in overtime.

The win puts WHS in the sectional quarter-finals against best-seeded Hutchinson, in Hutchinson, Thursday at 7pm





On Tuesday, Worthington scored the only goal of the first period on a shot by Alec Langerud, and Andrew Benson was credited with the assist.

Both teams scored three runs in the second period. Worthington’s goals were from Blake Langerud in a power play (assist from Benson), Ahrenstorff (assist from Konner Honius) and Langerud (assist from Nick Schneider and Logan Powers).

Duangpai, a freshman forward, ended the game with a shot from the top of the circle. It makes its way through traffic and into the net.

WHS goalkeeper Preston Thavixay played a strong game, making 44 saves.

Nienkerk said that whatever happens to Hutchinson, the Trojans will give their all. Win or lose, no one can take away the joy of Tuesday night.

It feels good to be in the Marshalls building and send them home, the coach said.

Worthington 1 3 0 1-5

Marshall 0 3 1 0-4