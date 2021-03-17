Sports
How do you buy a cricket kit yourself? Most searched products
Step 1:
Bat: Depending on your requirements, you should choose a cricket bat in your budget. For example, if you’re looking for a bat to use for a shorter-sized game, you should go for a good quality, lightweight bat.
After considering your budget and the size of the game, you should start looking for a bat with better performance. For example, it is made from Kashmiri willow, is lightweight and is perfect for both power hitting and defensive play.
Also, a bat needs to be stroked for better and smooth shots. If you’re too busy to do it, you can opt for a pre-bowed bat.
Step 2:
Helmet: Since safety is more important than anything, ICC has announced it as a mandatory accessory to play. All you need to do is look for a helmet that is durable, lightweight and has good visibility.
Investing in a good helmet has always been a good idea. Consider certain aspects such as size, comfort, weight, ventilation and visibility. For example, this helmet has full face protection with a fabric covered shell and has multiple vents for easy airflow.
Step 3:
Gloves: Investing in batting gloves is a must as it aids in shock absorption the moment the bat and ball are joined. It also helps prevent certain injuries and sprains and helps you grip the bat better.
These gloves are made of high quality leather and have a nylon gusset for ventilation. It also offers imported PU finger rolls, lightweight foam finger rolls and a sponge covered spacer mesh back for better fit and comfort.
Step 4:
Leg protectors: It is an important accessory that accompanies your knees and the area below with the upcoming fastballs. Look for leg protectors that are comfortable, padded and the perfect size.
It is made of high quality PVC and comes with cotton-filled knee rolls. It will help protect your legs and won’t cause any problems while running. It can be used by both left-handed and right-handed hitters and is available for both adults and youth.
Step 5:
Thigh protectors: Just like leg protectors, thigh protectors also help you to protect your thighs from the fastballs that come at you.
This thigh protector is especially for a right hand batsman and has wide comfortable elastic straps that help to obtain a perfect fit. It helps protect your inner and outer thighs from fast deliveries.
Step 6:
Shoes: Depending on the surface you have to choose a shoe. If you play on hard ground, a shoe with a rubber sole is ideal. But if you are a bowler and looking for a better grip, you should consider shoes with spikes.
These durable shoes have rubber soles and are quite flexible too. Mesh is used as a collar area for cushioning and the upper body is made of high quality synthetic material. If you are looking for comfortable and sporty cricket shoes, you should definitely consider these.
