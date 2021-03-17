The future is bright for Chris Tyree // UHND.com of Notre Dame Football

When Chris Tyree committed to the Notre Dames 2020 recruitment course, Brian Kelly added one of the country’s most skilled players. The freshman running back made an immediate impact for the Irish last fall and was a critical part of returning the program to the College Football Playoffs. To bring Notre Dame back in the playoffs and win a national championship, players like Tyree must continue to develop and reach their full potential.

Chris Tyree Profile

Position: Run back

Run back Grade: Sophomore

Sophomore Residence: Chester, Virginia

Chester, Virginia H. high school: Thomas Dale

Thomas Dale 2020 classification: # 70 player nationally, # 1 back for all intents and purposes according to 247 Sports

Statistics for 2020

Rushed statistics: 73 tries, for 496 yards (6.8 yards per carry) with 4 touchdowns

73 tries, for 496 yards (6.8 yards per carry) with 4 touchdowns Receive statistics: 8 receptions, 65 yards (8.1 yards per catch) with 0 touchdowns

8 receptions, 65 yards (8.1 yards per catch) with 0 touchdowns Kick returns: 29 attempts for 456 meters, the longest return was 38 meters

Freshman year in South Bend

Chris Tyree was too talented to stay off the field last season. Freshman running backs rarely get the number of carriers as Tyree did a year ago. Head Coach Brian Kelly usually reserves most of the rushes for experienced players, but last season Tyree and Williams controlled the running attack as underclassmen. To say the future looks bright for the Irish backfield would be an understatement.

While Irish will try to rebuild the line of attack in 2021, the top three of Notre Dames’ top three running backs from a season ago are returning to campus. Fortunately, the Irish dominate recruiting along the offensive line and should include very capable players in the mix this year.

The Irish running back will try to hone his skills in 2021. The main areas for improvement for Tyree this fall are the receiving game and its blocking skills. Tommy Rees didn’t make much use of the running backs in last fall’s passing attack. In the Rose Bowl, however, the Irish Offensive coordinator focused more on Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree in the passing game. The two running backs combined for 12 catches in the game with Alabama.

Pass protection will be an important focus for Tire this year. At times Kyren Williams had the burden of being on the field as an elite pass protector. If Chris Tyree can continue to develop, he will no doubt be seeing more reruns this fall.

Heisman potential

Chris Tyree is a game wrecker for the Fighting Irish. Last season, it often took the Notre Dame Offense 10+ plays to get into the end zone. The physicality of the program is undeniable; however, there is something to be said for scoring quick touchdowns. All four of Alabama Crimson Tide’s touchdowns against the Irish were less than three minutes.

Chris Tyree can give the Fighting Irish these quick scores as it is difficult to sustain long runs throughout a match.

With elite speed, the Irish traffic jam is destined to reverse a kickoff. Fortunately, Notre Dame Defense was elite last season and the Irish didn’t get many chances to return to kick-off. Fans have already seen Tyree break out into the open field during a hasty game, but they can expect the sophomore back to kick off this season.

Notre Dame skill positions

Elite combo with starter Kyren Williams. Notre Dame has arguably the most talented running room since Brian Kelly took over in South Bend. Kyren Williams is expected to become one of the best backs in the country next fall, while Chris Tyree can reach the same level.

Williams will be the clear starter in 2021, but Tyree needs to keep evolving so the Irish backups can be fresh for another playoff run.

What will the Irish attack look like this fall? As I said before, Notre Dame can make more use of the passing attack this season. Regardless of the year, fans will always grumble about the balance between running and strokes. Nevertheless, after watching the Clemson attack in the ACC Championship Game and the Alabama attack in the Rose Bowl, getting the ball into space to the playmakers at the receiver is essential.

Notre Dame returns a talented receiving core, along with strong arm quarterback Jack Coan and 236 went for 339 (70%) in 2019, as the Wisconsin quarterback sidelined him last season before an injury sidelined him.

Final thoughts

The sophomore falling back will be exciting in 2021. Every time the Irish running back touches the football, he’s a threat to the home run. Look for Tommy Rees to bring the ball to him in a variety of ways this fall. Tyree is one of the fastest players in the country, and if he even parallels a defender, they won’t catch him. As the saying goes, you cannot coach speed.

Skill players like Tyree will exaggerate the Irish. As I’ve mentioned in previous articles, the main difference between Notre Dame and the other College Football Playoff teams was the skill positions. The physicality that the Fighting Irish in attendance helped get them into the playoffs, but to win a national title in this era of college football, they have to show their offensive potential.

Players like Chris Tyree, Kyren Williams, Kevin Austin Jr., Braden Lenzy and Jordan Johnson, to name a few, can catapult the Notre Dame attack to new heights this season.