Human tennis opens Mountain West game, falls in Boise State – The Daily Aztec





San Diego State men’s tennis started the conference game on the wrong foot and fell back to the red-hot Boise State 4-0. SDSU has now lost three games in a row and is 2-5 this season. It lost its last three games with a combined total of 12-2, while two of its three losses were shutouts. Boise State, meanwhile, has now won eight games in a row, breaking their record to 10-1. Despite the score sheet, the Aztecs still gave the Broncos a run for their money, starting with sophomores Johannes Seeman and Victor Castro dropping redshirt junior Blake Bayldon and redshirt sophomore Simon Arca Costas 6-4 in the No. 1 spot. Boise State then took the win in two highly controversial games to secure the double. Graduate senior Rafael Gonzales Almazan and senior Ignacio Martinez knew a 5-2 deficit against redshirt sophomore Michael Bott and freshman Caden Moortgat but were unable to prevail as they eventually lost in a 7-6 (4) overtime decision. A grueling back-and-forth duel took place on track # 3 when SDSU senior Aaro Pollanen and freshman Roni Rikkonen competed with sophomore Lukas Ridemar and freshman Luka Soskic. At the end of the game, it was the Broncos who escaped with a 7-5 victory. Moving to singles, the Aztecs tried to make a comeback, but were met at every turn by the Broncos. Blair was the first to fall when his game against Bott went south quickly, finishing in a 6-3, 6-1 defeat to the SDSU freshman. Castro fared slightly better, as his defeat to Soskic came shortly after Blairs and fell to the freshman BSU with a 7-5, 6-2 score. The Aztecs had their backs to the wall, one defeat away from losing the game. With the remaining Aztecs playing to stay alive, every game became a fight for survival. They could only play for so long. Costas dealt the final blow by turning Gonzales Almazan upside down 6-3, 6-2 to secure BSU’s tenth victory of the season. The last three games were suspended after Costas won. SDSU will return to their non-conference schedule against Loyola Marymount at the Aztec Tennis Center on March 17.

