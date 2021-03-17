Shrewsberry the right tenant for Penn State Men’s Basketball

Let me start by saying, no, I am not aware that Penn State has seen six protagonists enter the transfer portal in the past 24 hours. This exodus from the crowd is a less than ideal situation for any coach. Not to mention a new one like the recently hired Micah Shrewsberry.

It’s pretty clear that these likely departures have little to do with Shrewsberry and much more to do with the handling of Pat Chambers’ resignation last October.

Anyone who paid attention to the Nittany Lions preseason media day should have seen this coming. Players were less than pleased that they felt they were being kept in the dark about the reasoning behind Chambers’ abrupt departure on the eve of the season.

I am not writing this to discuss how the university dealt with Chambers with parting. It was clear that the players were dissatisfied with Sandy Barbour and the theatrical department about how it all turned out. For what it’s worth, I think even if the university handled things perfectly, we would still have seen players appear on the transfer portal at the end of this season. Maybe not to that extent, but in today’s college basketball landscape, most players commit to a coach somewhere, not the program.

So I think I discussed a little bit of what I said I didn’t intend to. Back to Coach Shrews. He’s a great asset to Penn State. Six major players, with possibly more to follow, entering the portal is in no way an indictment of his coaching credentials.

It would be hard to find someone who comes from a better line of coaching than teaming up with Brad Stevens and Matt Painter.

The painter was happy to give Shrewsberry the keys to Purdue’s offense and served as the de facto offensive coordinator for each of the past two seasons. For a program that historically relied on stingy defense to make a difference, Shrewsberry Painter helped develop the Boilermakers into one of the more efficient crimes in the country.

The Boilermakers averaged 71 points per game this season and had an adjusted attack yield (points scored per 100 possessions) of 114.3, which is the 23rd best in the country according to KenPom.

As an offensive coordinator, he worked closely with Purdue great men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams. While they both had different skills, it was nice to see how he managed to foul them when one or the other was on the field and didn’t miss a beat. Each of them have made huge strides in the season this year, with Edey named on the Big Ten All-Freshmen team and Williams a first-team All-Big Ten roster.

His expertise in making a team’s attack as efficient as possible will be a welcome sight in Happy Valley. While the attack under Chambers and Jim Ferry wasn’t terrible, Nittany Lion fans are well aware of the scoring droughts their team has endured far too often for big chunks of games.

In Boston, he was one of the first calls Stevens made when assembling his first staff in 2013. And judging by Stevens’ reaction to Shrewberry’s appointment at Penn State, he feels the Nittany Lions are getting a great basketball spirit. .

Brad Stevens said the entire Celtics organization is excited about Micah Shrewsberry after he was named Penn State’s head coach. Stevens ordered a huge bag of Penn State gear as soon as he heard the news. He thinks Shrewsberry will be incredible for Penn State. Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 16, 2021

During his six seasons in Boston, Shrewsberry was instrumental in player development, working with the likes of All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. That’s a great recruiting piece to hang your hat on when you hit the road trying to get guys to commit to your program.

Speaking of which, he had a major impact on the recruitment path for the Boilermakers. He was instrumental in getting 2021 power forward Trey Kauffman a four-star prospectus and the number 32-ranked player in the country per 247 Composite to tie. That track record of player development at Purdue and the Celtics is vital in a program like Penn State, where you won’t always have the most talented players at your conference.

He was also the lead recruiter for 2022 four-star commissions Fletcher Loyer and Jameel Brown. Brown’s dedication to Shrewsberry and the Boilermakers is particularly notable for his ties to Philadelphia, an area where Penn States must keep a foothold following the advancements made there by Chambers (ie Tony Carr, Lamar Stevens and Seth Lundy).

His recruiting skills will also come in handy as he tries to rebuild the Nittany Lions’ roster in the blink of an eye. While Penn State has seen a core of its roster enter the transfer portal, it is not obvious that they will all leave. Seth Lundy, who entered the portal this afternoon, left the door open for a return to Penn State in a interview with 247Sports

There is also plenty of opportunity to go out and get players who have switched from other programs. With the expected updated NCAA transfer rules, players would be immediately eligible to play should they choose to transfer, giving Shrewsberry greater flexibility and a larger talent pool. collaborate in compiling a timetable than ever before.

If you add all of this together, Penn State gets someone who can be a figurehead for its men’s basketball program. Don’t let the fact that Shrewsberry hasn’t been the head coach on a D1 program make you nervous.

Ferry has done an excellent job this season to keep the ship afloat in difficult conditions. He would have been a great choice to keep the program in line with what it was headed under Chambers.

With his NBA credentials, a great offensive mind, and a knack for getting the most out of his players, Micah Shrewsberry is a no-brainer of a tenant and the type of coach who can help Penn State really move up the metaphorical Big Ten ladder.