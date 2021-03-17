How to Prepare for the Return of Tennis After Lockdown in 2021

For many amateur tennis players, the start of 2021 was particularly difficult as tennis clubs and courts around the world are closed, but this month a number of tennis-playing countries see their COVID lockdown restrictions relaxed. Here, Tennishead offers a handy list, so you can be sure that your return to the tennis courts is successful and most importantly, fun!

Cardio fitness

Unfortunately, the pandemic has caused you to be much less active than usual and while you may have gone for a run outside, you are unlikely to have managed to replicate the cardiovascular work that a game of singles gives you. Before you hit the track this month, make sure you’ve prepped your body.

Warm up your muscles by running a little on the spot. Gradually increase the pace and raise your knees. This will get your blood flowing and your heart racing

Set up a 5 meter space somewhere in the yard or even a hallway and do some sprints up and down. Really concentrate on your explosive speed as if you were charging to achieve a drop shot

Change direction by doing even shorter multi-directional sprints to simulate a rally on a tennis court

Grab your racket and swing back and forth so your upper body muscles remember what it was like

A good 20 minutes of this every day will really help

Then run for 30 minutes to improve your stamina as you don’t want to fade during the first set of tiebreakers!

Stretch

Tennis involves the use of almost every muscle and ligament in your body, so prepare these crucial areas as follows:

Start stretching from head to toe or toe to head. This ensures that you don’t miss any important body parts

Make sure you are warm before you start as stretching cold muscles can be dangerous

Think of the large muscles in your shoulders, back, butt and thighs. These need the most work because they provide all the power while playing tennis

Don’t bounce as you stretch a muscle, push gradually until you feel some pain, then hold for 5 seconds, then stretch a little further and then hold. Then do it again …

Avoid blisters

Some of you will no doubt get excited getting back on the court and trying to play as much tennis as you can on the first day! This then leads to soft hands getting blisters. Team Tennishead learned the hard way how quickly this can ruin your return to tennis!

Try to harden your soft hands beforehand by holding your racket as much as possible or do gardening or lifting without wearing gloves.

If you feel a blister while playing tennis, stop and wait a day and then start over. It’s much better to avoid a blister than to wait a week for one to clear up

Consider wearing a glove on the court the first time you play. You may feel crazy, but at least you can play as much as you want

The latest racket

Technology moves at a terrifying pace and tennis racket brands are always using the latest materials and research to manufacture the best racket for your game. Maybe now is the time to invest in a new racket, in which case follow these simple steps:

Think about your own game and the playing style you prefer and the level you are at. Most tennis rackets are designed for specific players Do your research online with a reputable store such as AllThingsTennis.co.uk Read our reviews and guides Consult an expert for advice. The owner of AllThingsTennis.co.uk Ross Batten is always there for you with advice. His contact details are here if you want to have a chat Always only buy a racket frame without the strings, ask the shopkeeper to string the racket for you with the strings of your choice at the desired tension Buy two of the same rackets so that when your strings break, you don’t have to try and win the third set tiebreaker with your mom’s 1964 warped wooden racket

Tennishead Play has recently tested two new rackets on the market, the Dunlop FX and the Head Extreme and we recommend them both as good all-round rackets for amateur players.

Racket strings

Did you know that your strings lose tension over time just by sitting in your racket? And if you have stored your racket in a cold or warm place, this also changes the tension.

Have your racket played again on your favorite tension. Read our helpful article if you haven’t done this before

Remember to have a second racket with you as a spare on the court that will be played again with the same tension

Ask an expert such as a coach or tennis retailer if you would like advice on the best strings and correct tension for your game

New grip

It sounds simple, but many people will forget to change their grip. They don’t cost much and a nice fresh grip helps your game and also smells a lot better than the old ones you’ve been using since 2019! Your local tennis shop or online tennis store will be able to figure you out

Correct clothing

Tennis clothing brands such as Dunlop and ASICS Spend a tremendous amount of money researching and developing clothes that are perfect for tennis players, so while it’s tempting to hit the court in your shabby joggers, you’ll play, feel and look better wearing special clothing. With us you will find a full range for every style and body size trading partner AllThingsTennis.co.uk

New shoes with good grip for the surface you are going to play on

Never underestimate the importance of wearing a specialized tennis shoe with the correct grip for the surface you are playing on. In general, that means either a hard court / indoor court sole versus a clay sole. Here’s some helpful advice from our friends at ASICS

Your tennis shoe is the only part that actually touches the surface of the court, making it a critical part of your game

Tennis shoes are designed for the way tennis players move, so always wear a special tennis shoe instead of a running shoe or cross trainer. If you don’t believe us, look at the sole edge of a tennis shoe versus another athletic shoe and you will see the difference.

There are different tennis shoes available for different styles of tennis players

Take a picture of the sole of your new shoe, then you can refer to it to see if the sole is worn out. If you can’t see the pattern on the sole’s grip, you need a new pair right away!

Buy new balls

Old tennis balls are useless! They quickly lose their bounce and grip, especially if you left them in the closet. It doesn’t take much to use new balls and they will bounce better and help you have a better game. Dunlop is the world’s largest ball manufacturer and has one set of balls for all players

Wash your new socks

Did you know that wearing brand new socks right out of the box can cause blisters? The new fabric doesn’t always absorb sweat and so does the washed fabric, so it’s a good idea to wash your new tennis socks before wearing them for the first time.

Watch a coaching video

Since you may not have hit a tennis ball for months, preparing your mind for the return of tennis is just as important as preparing your body. We work with a video specialist for tennis coaching Tennis at the highest level to offer Tennishead readers a 10% discount on their excellent coaching videos from the likes of Boris Becker and Marco Panichi (Novak Djokovic’s longtime physical trainer). Just use the discount code TH10 when you get to checkout.

Join a club

Tennis clubs are great places to learn how to play, meet other players of the same level, join a team for a game of tennis or simply hand out with like-minded tennis fans! Contrary to what some uneducated people think, tennis clubs are not stuffy, in fact they are incredibly welcoming and generally run by the members, which helps create a warm and inviting atmosphere. If you can’t find a local club, join the world’s only virtual tennis club, the Tennishead CLUB

Lots of fun!

Don’t worry if you play horribly on your first time back on the court. You will not be alone and your opponent will feel the same. Just remember that tennis is a difficult sport to master, but that’s why it makes the best sport in the world!