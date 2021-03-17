Hockey falls to Louisville, 2-1 – The Cavalier Daily





Louisville peeped past Virginia on Saturday afternoon, handing the Cavaliers their second straight loss of the Spring 2021 campaign. After a winless opening quarter, Cardinals (10-3, 1-1 ACC) first-year midfielder Charlie van Oirschot found the net on a tipped penalty corner just over a minute in the second quarter. The penalty corner was the first of eight for Louisville. The Cavaliers (4-9, 0-2 ACC) only earned two the entire game. The Cardinals wanted to extend the lead in the second half, but Virginia’s junior goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer kept them from finding the net for the second time. Although Louisville outwitted the Cavaliers 6-1 during that period, Hausheer made four crucial saves to keep Virginia at a very close range. The Cavaliers attack came to life in the fourth quarter, rattling off five of their ten shots. Virginia had two of the best scoring opportunities of the afternoon early in the final period when sophomore striker Laura Janssen fired a shot from the right wing that parried Cardinal’s second-goalkeeper Sam Minrath with her glove. Sophomore midfielder Adele Iacobucci followed the rebound and took on a different quality look, but Minrath got it back with her glove, this time tipping over the bar. With just over five minutes to go, the Cavaliers finally broke through. Junior midfielder Annie McDonough created separation from Louisville defenders in the circle and found the left side of the net for her first goal of the season and Virginias first of the afternoon. However, the contest would not be tied for long. With two minutes to go, the Cardinals got a penalty shot. Louisville senior midfielder Mercedes Pastor, who assisted Oirschots’ goal earlier, passed the ball past Hausheer and recaptured a 2-1 lead. The Cavaliers withdrew their goalkeeper for the final 1:55 of regulation and created another scoring opportunity. However, Minrath saved McDonoughs shot from the last minute penalty corner, and the Cardinals took the 2-1 victory. Our team loves the result, said coach Michele Madison. They played the kind of game you need to win in the ACC, but we didn’t manage. We played a solid defensive game and created what should have been enough attacking opportunities, but in the end it’s all about execution. Virginia will play again next Sunday against James Madison at Turf Field in Charlottesville.







